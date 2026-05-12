How Duke Football Can Replace Loss of Terry Moore

The Duke Blue Devils have been forced to re-establish their standouts and stars on the roster after an offseason that depleted the team of its best talent. The NFL Draft and transfer portal took away their starting quarterback, top wide receiver, All-American offensive lineman, and standout defensive back.

They must also replace star safety Terry Moore, who transferred to Ohio State in the offseason after missing the entire season with a torn ACL. Duke has had time to experience life without Moore, but it still stings, and head coach Manny Diaz hopes he has found the talent to compensate for Moore's permanent absence.

What Duke’s Safety Room Looks Like

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke are looking to lean on their redshirt junior safety, DaShawn Stone, who emerged last season as a standout defender on the backend of the Blue Devils secondary. The Asheville, North Carolina native was the recipient of the K.D. Kennedy Iron Devil Award for the most heat, durability, and toughness, starting all 14 games, and creating three takeaways for the defense.

Next to Stone is North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young, an undersized defensive back at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds who is coming off a 73-tackle season with three pass breakups, including two that occurred in a road game against Charlotte. Smith-Young takes over the strong safety/box role.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) and Duke Blue Devils saftey DaShawn Stone (8) react during the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

I’m excited about the possibility of these two on the field this season. Stone is emerging as one of the Blue Devils best defenders on the roster, with his playmaking ability standing out almost weekly, while Smith-Young becomes one of the most important transfers for Patke and Diaz. Behind Smith-Young and Stone are redshirt junior Leon Griffin III, freshman KD Cotton, redshirt freshman Brady Winter, and sophomore Andrew Pelliccoiotta.

Replacing Moore Is Simple for the Blue Devils

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Nykahi Davenport (25) is tackled by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Having gone almost two seasons without Moore playing football, the Blue Devils are prepared for life after he departs. His return would’ve given Duke a superstar at the position, but Stone emerged as a quality starter at free safety, guarding the centerfield, while Smith-Young’s addition will provide the defense with an aggressive and physical defensive back reminiscent of Chandler Rivers.

Duke has the talent to make up for losses in the secondary. It could be one of the strengths of the program's defense as they move ahead with their intriguing group at the position. Moore's loss obviously is not ideal, but it is manageable.