Why Duke Linebackers Could be Strength of Defense in 2026

2026 will forever be remembered as the year the Duke Blue Devils upset the college football world by winning the ACC Championship as a five-loss team. However, they don't see it that way, despite losing key building blocks this offseason. For Duke, this is just the beginning of what could be a great program in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Duke lost key talent on both sides of the ball, whether through the transfer portal or the NFL Draft. Thankfully, one key position group didn't see much change; the Blue Devils linebacker corps remains strong despite losing veteran Tre Freeman to the NFL. In his place are two defenders who, if healthy, could become one of the strongest linebacker tandems in the ACC.

Blue Devils Linebackers Return in Strength Ahead of the 2026 Campaign

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Graduate student Nick Morris has been a Blue Devil through and through since arriving on campus in 2021. He has been through it all, literally: injuries have derailed his career for the last two years. Now, as a sixth-year senior, Morris hopes to maintain his health and become the standout linebacker many saw him as at the end of the 2023 season and in a brief glimpse early last year.

Luke Mergott, on the other hand, didn't make his first start until last season in place of the injured, becoming a playmaker at the second level for Duke defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke. He consistently made plays, with key interceptions in the biggest games, including the game-sealing interception that won Duke the ACC title outright for the first time since 1962.

The interception from Luke Mergott that SEALED THE DEAL for Duke 😮‍💨🔥



BLUE DEVILS ARE ACC CHAMPIONS 😈🏆 pic.twitter.com/JcV4fzBRjU — The College Sports Company (@CollegeSportsCo) December 7, 2025

Duke needs these two to be the focal points of a defense that has lost leaders in the trenches and secondary, such as VJ Anthony, Aaron Hall, Wesley Williams, and Chandler Rivers. Mergott and Morris have a chance to be that focal point, if they can remain healthy. Thankfully, reserve players such as Kendall Johnson and Bradley Gompers are set to take over at a moment's notice and make sure the Blue Devils don't skip a beat.

Duke’s Defense Could Be a Strong Unit Thanks to Morris and Mergott

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As Duke prepares to defend its ACC crown in 2026, its defense will have the double M's of Morris and Mergott at the helm, leading a unit that needs veteran presence more than ever. Time will tell if the Blue Devils can overcome some of their key losses, but their linebacker corps should be looked at as a strength on their roster this upcoming season.