Duke Must Find Aaron Hall Replacement at Defensive Tackle

Coming off a season that won them the ACC Championship outright for the first time in six decades, the Duke Blue Devils are heading into the 2026 season with high hopes despite losing significant talents on both sides of the ball from the transfer portal and the NFL Draft.

It has been a while since Duke lost this much from the draft itself, with key starters along the defensive line on NFL rosters this spring as they begin rookie minicamps. The Blue Devils haven't been in this specific position before, but head coach Manny Diaz did well enough in the portal to keep his program's hopes alive of repeating as conference champions.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) takes off his helmet prior to the first half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

However, one of the key players lost this offseason was team captain and standout defensive tackle Aaron Hall, who is now on the Carolina Panthers roster after signing as an undrafted free agent. The interior defensive line is a group with questions as they look to find Hall's specific replacement or a band of them.

Duke Has a Committee of Players Ready To Step Up

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle David Anderson (44) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke has work to do to replace ample production from its edge-rushing room and at defensive tackle with Hall. One player that quickly comes to mind as a potential starter is David Anderson, as the redshirt junior seems ready to take the mantle with his size and power flashes from the rotation. Junior Preston Watson is another interior defender who has flashed disruption in key phases, whether as a rusher, a gap defender, or by getting his hands in passing lanes for batted passes.

Joining Watson and Anderson are Michigan/Penn State redshirt sophomore transfer Owen Wafle and Dartmouth graduate transfer Dakota Quiñonez. Wafle is a former 4-star recruit who is finally hoping to earn an opportunity to start for the Blue Devils, while Quiñonez, a first-team All-Ivy League defensive tackle, looks to be a key member of the rotation.

The Blue Devils Have Depth To Make Up for Hall’s Departure

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke should be impressed with the depth he has at defensive tackle. Currently, there are no standouts, but it is a group that will be worked out by committee during the season as Diaz and Patke identify the key starters in the defensive trenches.

Duke has work to do with many new additions and hungry players looking to prove their worth. If it works out, it could lead to the Blue Devils returning to Charlotte to defend their ACC crown.