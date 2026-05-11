Defensive Ends Remain Duke's Biggest Question on Roster
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The Duke Blue Devils have work ahead of them this summer and fall camp to identify replacements for key starters who left for the transfer portal or the NFL Draft.
This offseason has been killer for the Blue Devils, but success at this level breeds new opportunities in college football. We have seen seasons where Duke loses important players to the draft and the portal, though the momentum they had before losing Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate may have dissipated for the time being.
One of the key questions that Duke and head coach Manny Diaz must answer is who will be the starting pass rushers this upcoming season. The group lacks sufficient production to offset losses from the draft, making this an all-intriguing unit heading into 2026.
Finding the Gem at Edge Rusher Is a Needle in a Haystack
This is the reality that Diaz and the Blue Devils face: losing 22 total sacks and 78 combined pressures from Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony is no easy task. These two were the veterans and focal points of a program built by former head coach Mike Elko and David Hinchcliffe. Oddly enough, Diaz chose not to invest in an edge rusher, trusting in the talent of the room.
Whether this becomes the right decision is up for debate and unknown at this time due to the lackluster production behind the now-pro veterans. Junior Tyshon Reed and redshirt sophomore Kobe Smith seem to have the inside track as the starting edge rushers, but don’t count out Kevin O’Connor, Bryce Davis, or Semaj Turner, though all combined for 36 pressures.
This is a hungry group of players who could surprise people this season, but there doesn’t seem to be a diamond in the rough who stands out. The one player with the most potential appears to be Reed, yet he remains an unknown, which begs the question: Does Duke have enough juice at edge rusher to compete against the best offensive lines and tackles in the ACC?
Duke’s Pass Rush Could Define Defensive Performance in 2026
The Blue Devils defense cannot perform to expectations without the reliance on its pass rush. We simply won’t know what they are capable of until they step onto the field in Week 1, and that can be anguishing for any Duke fan who wants answers rather than questions. Reed, Smith, and O’Connor have the best tracks for significant playing time, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see Diaz roll out a committee as edge rusher until he finds steady hot hands on either side.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft