How Duke Football 'Identity' Can Prevail Against Stanford

The Duke football program will begin its ACC slate against Stanford at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday (4:00 pm ET, CW).

Duke is coming off a marquee road win over a quality Big Ten opponent, defeating Illinois 31-27 to reset expectations for the 2026 season. Still, the Blue Devils must remain level-headed and handle Stanford at home to keep their momentum rolling.

The Blue Devils have looked the part on both sides of the ball through the first two weeks of the season, though one side has somewhat led the charge in each of their first two games.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke Can Use 'Identity' To Open League Play With a Win

It's clear that Duke has a lot of talent and depth among the defensive trenches this season. The unit as a whole looked dominant against Tulane, logging three sacks and seven tackles for loss while limiting the Green Wave to 258 yards of total offense and 3-of-14 on third down.

The defensive line was still effective against Illinois, but it wasn't as disruptive as it was in Week 1. A home game against the Cardinal has the feel of a get-right game for the defensive line.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well I mentioned identity, right, and our identity is up front, right, and winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," Manny Diaz said this week.

However, the Blue Devils will also have to handle Stanford's defensive line with its offensive identity. Duke has been led offensively by star running back Nate Sheppard to begin the season, as the sophomore has been one of the most productive running backs in college football so far.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard has notched 434 yards from scrimmage through two games and has scored five of Duke's six touchdowns this season. Diaz noted that the Blue Devils will need to handle Stanford's defensive line when prioritizing the run.

"I think the challenge this week is, without a doubt, the defense of Stanford, that's their identity, is to dominate the line of scrimmage and, if you watched how they played Miami...Stanford did a great job against those guys. So, they take a lot of pride in how they attack the line of scrimmage...In my mind, it's a little bit of identity versus identity every time we hand the ball off this week," Diaz added.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Will Be Tested

In Stanford's opening victory over Hawai'i, it held the Rainbow Warriors to 46 total rushing yards on 22 attempts, an average of 2.1 yards per carry. In a 45-6 defeat to Miami on Sept. 4, the Cardinal limited the Hurricanes to 121 rushing yards on 32 carries, an average of 3.8 yards per rush.

Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who entered the season as arguably the top running back in college football, notched 40 yards on 13 carries.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard has legitimately been one of the most dominant players in college football so far, but he could face a bit of an underrated test against Stanford this week. It's hard to imagine Duke not feeding him the ball again, as the sophomore has been the offensive engine for the Blue Devils in 2026.

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