Why Duke Football's Expectations Completely Shift After 2-0 Start

It's a good time to be a Duke football fan.

The Blue Devils are 2-0 to begin the 2026 college football season after taking down a talented Illinois team on the road this past weekend, 31-27. Head coach Manny Diaz and his squad put the rest of the ACC on notice after the win.

After becoming one of the transfer portal's biggest victims this offseason, Duke wasn't expected to do much, and some of the criticism was fair. The Blue Devils lost their star quarterback, top three receivers, key offensive linemen, and several contributors on the defensive side of the ball.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke's Expectations Completely Shift After 2-0 Start

However, one constant with Diaz throughout his tenure with the Blue Devils has been his ability to maximize the roster he was given. He is proving that again.

Duke looked like a legitimate threat on both sides of the ball against the Fighting Illini. The offense as a whole looked vastly improved in Week 1, and the secondary made the necessary adjustments after Illinois star receiver Collin Dixon torched multiple Blue Devils in the first half. Dixon finished the outing with 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, but his impact was heavily limited in the second half.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils' road victory over Illinois felt like a win that changed the true trajectory of the 2026 campaign. Duke heads into four straight very winnable games, and expectations now versus at the beginning of the year are pretty different.

Before the regular season got underway, ESPN's College Football Power Index gave Duke a 57.9% chance to reach bowl game eligibility and a 1.2% chance to win the ACC title. Now, ESPN FPI gives Duke a 91.8% chance to reach six or more wins. It still only has a 1.1% chance to win the conference this year, but the Blue Devils still have yet to play their opening ACC game.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) runs the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) and defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ACC still feels very wide open two weeks through the season, with a few teams looking like the next tier below Miami. Duke didn't come into the 2026 season with high expectations in general, but Diaz is once again proving that he will maximize the talent he is given year in and year out.

A 5-1 or 6-0 start to the year is in the cards for the Blue Devils, as they will face Stanford, William & Mary, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina over their next four games. The only road bout in that slate is against the Yellow Jackets.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Ready To Prove Doubters Wrong Again

Diaz was clearly fired up after the Blue Devils picked off a Big Ten team on the road.

"All they heard the entire offseason was about who left, who left. And almost the assertion that last year was as good as it ever could get," Diaz said after the win. "And that they couldn't do what last year's team could do. The fact that we've already beaten two programs who last year's team couldn't beat, I think that means a lot to the guys in the locker room - even the guys who were on that team. What it shows them is the program is still developing, still elevating."

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We are just two weeks into the season, and the Blue Devils feel like a totally different team than when the season began. Not from a sense of who is on the field, but in terms of just how good this team can be. The ACC now has Duke on its radar, and with talent on both sides of the ball, the Blue Devils are a threat.