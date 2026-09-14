Grading Every Duke Position Group After Week 2 Win Over Illinois
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The Duke Blue Devils are riding a ton of momentum following a huge road victory over Illinois this weekend.
Head coach Manny Diaz has once again put his program in a position to compete, and the team has shown promise on both sides of the ball through two weeks.
There was a ton to take away from the Blue Devils' marquee victory in Champaign, as Duke looked much more well-balanced than in Week 1. Let's grade each position group's performance against the Fighting Illini.
Quarterback: B+
Walker Eget entered this game with some real pressure after a disappointing debut against Tulane, and he delivered. The former San Jose State Spartan wasn't a superstar, but he was exactly the game manager that Duke needed him to be.
Eget looked much more comfortable and organized in the pocket than he did in Week 1, and put together a much-needed bounce-back game, finishing 15-of-21 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He did have to be helped off the field late in the fourth quarter, but was able to return on the next drive.
Eget delivered an excellent performance, and he has proven himself as this team's starting quarterback.
Running Back: A+
Duke fans really can't ask for much more from the running back spot with Nate Sheppard and CJ Campbell.
Sheppard is approaching Heisman Trophy discussions, now notching 434 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. Against Illinois, the sophomore tallied 24 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, along with five receptions for 41 yards and another two scores. Sheppard has scored five of Duke's six touchdowns this season.
As expected, his workload was slightly decreased from Week 1, and Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell played a great complementary role. Campbell finished the road win with eight carries for 31 yards.
Duke will be a run-first team this season, and it has a great duo to lead that charge.
Wide Receivers: B
Duke's wide receiver corps was an effective part of the offense against the Fighting Illini, which it largely wasn't against Tulane. The unit secured 15 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton is establishing himself as the WR1, leading the Blue Devils in receiving for the second week in a row. Burton hauled in four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. However, Penn transfer Jared Richardson has still not logged a catch yet this year.
Tight End: B
Star Jeremiah Hasley was more involved than he was in Week 1, securing three receptions for 53 yards. Jake Taylor also had some nice moments, notching a catch for 11 yards.
The tight ends should be a focal point of the offense going forward, and Hasley should start seeing the end zone pretty frequently as the year progresses.
Offensive Line: C
Tackle transfers Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) and Braden Miller (California) had some costly penalties in the fourth quarter to take the momentum out of Duke's hands, but it luckily didn't cost the team a win.
The unit overall looks solid, but there were some sloppy moments this weekend.
Defensive Line: B-
The Blue Devils looked stellar up front in Week 1, but weren't nearly as effective against Illinois. Duke didn't have a single sack on Saturday and had one TFL.
Bryce Davis made some nice plays, tallying five total tackles. The depth on Duke's defensive line is still present, but they weren't nearly as dominant in Week 2.
Linebackers: B
Similar to the defensive line, Duke's linebacker corps was effective, but not at the level it was in Week 1. Nick Morris Jr. finished second on the team with nine total tackles. Luke Mergott and Kendall Johnson finished with three tackles apiece.
I remain very confident in this linebacker unit going forward, but it looked a little vulnerable against a Big Ten foe.
Cornerbacks: B
Illinois star wide receiver Collin Dixon torched Duke's secondary in the first half, but the unit did a good job of limiting his impact in the final two frames. Dixon finished the game with 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, but most of that production came in the first half.
Kyon Loud and Dylan Flowers seem to be emerging as the Blue Devils' starting cornerbacks, but it was Northwestern transfer Evan Smith who made arguably the play of the game, picking off Illinois QB Katin Houser in the fourth quarter.
Safeties: B
The safeties probably could've been grouped together with the cornerbacks. The unit had its ups and downs, but it was a solid day overall.
DaShawn Stone notched six total tackles, and sophomore Andrew Pellicciotta made some big plays. He led both teams with 11 total tackles and nine solo tackles in the victory. It was a bit sloppy, but Duke looked solid defensively across the board, especially in the second half.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine