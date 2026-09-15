Duke Football Mailbag: Nate Sheppard Leads Early Surge

The Duke Blue Devils are making early waves in the ACC and around the country after taking down Illinois on the road this past weekend.

Head coach Manny Diaz has pieced together a brand-new team this offseason and developed it into a true threat by mid-September. Against the Fighting Illini, the Blue Devils looked vastly improved on both sides of the ball and like a team that can make a real push in the ACC.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's expectations for the 2026 season are different from what they were just a few weeks ago. Let's go through some of the biggest questions around the team after its first two games.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Nate Sheppard a Legitimate Heisman Trophy Candidate?

Through the first two games of the year, Duke star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard has taken college football by storm. He might be the most productive back in the country so far.

Sheppard has compiled 434 yards from scrimmage this year and has accounted for five of the Blue Devils' six total touchdowns this season. He has established himself as one of the hardest running backs to tackle in the nation and has truly put the nation on notice with his efforts against Illinois.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past the Tulane Green Wave defense during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore went for 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, along with five receptions for 41 yards and two more touchdowns. He currently leads the country in total rushing attempts (59), ranks second in rushing yards (374), and is tied for eleventh in rushing touchdowns (3).

If Sheppard keeps this elite production up and Duke keeps winning, he could become a true Heisman Trophy candidate.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Pat Farrell (52) brings down Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Has Walker Eget Secured His Starting Job?

Walker Eget silenced the doubters in Week 2 after a poor debut for the Blue Devils against Tulane. In Duke's victory over Illinois, the San Jose State transfer looked comfortable and delivered throws with confidence.

The sixth-year player went 15-of-21 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't do anything extra special or jaw-dropping, but he was the game manager Diaz and Co. needed him to be.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to running back CJ Campbell (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Eget struggled at the level he did against Tulane for the second straight game, a legitimate QB conversation might have opened up, hinting at giving redshirt freshman Dan Mahan a shot. However, Eget proved he can be the starting QB of this team, and after a much-needed solid performance in a big win, his job is certainly safe. Hopefully, Eget can build on that confidence and stay healthy.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Do We Make of Duke’s Defense in Week 2?

The Blue Devils looked utterly dominant defensively against Tulane. Duke held the Green Wave scoreless until the fourth quarter, notched three sacks, and limited Tulane to 3-of-14 on third down. In Week 2, Diaz's defense looked effective, but not nearly as dominant.

Granted, the Blue Devils made the necessary adjustments in the second half, specifically on Illini star wideout Collin Dixon. The box score won't jump out at fans, but Duke made plays late to keep the Illini off the board. What I am looking to see more of from Duke in Week 3 against Stanford is consistent pressure on the quarterback.