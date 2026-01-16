How Duke Found Its Offensive Key Against Cal

The Duke basketball program (16-1, 5-0 ACC) kicked off its two-game West Coast road trip with a date with California (13-5, 1-4 ACC) at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils were able to take control down the stretch to earn a 71-56 victory, their fifth straight win to begin league play and second conference win by double-digits.

Duke will wrap up its trip out West against Stanford (14-4, 3-2 ACC) on Jan. 17.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket past Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils haven't looked poor offensively through its first stretch of ACC games, but there has been a lack of a consistent attack. On several occasions, the team has become very three-point-happy with an inability to get the ball into the paint at will.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has said that his team works best offensively when it moves the basketball inside-out, and many of the outside shots Duke was taking were forced when nothing was working to move the ball inside.

Jan 14, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Justin Pippen (10) makes a fade away jump shot against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Duke Finds Paint Against Cal To Carry Offense

Duke had lost the paint battle in two of its first four league games, and the only contest of those four where the Blue Devils won by double-digits, an 84-73 win at Louisville (12-5, 2-3 ACC), was also the only game where they won the paint by double-digit points.

In the first half against the Golden Bears, it was much of the same story. 15 of Duke's 30 shots came from beyond the arc, and it only knocked down five. The Blue Devils entered the halftime break with a 37-30 lead, their lowest point total in a half in any ACC game so far.

Then, Scheyer's club flipped a switch and looked like a completely new offense across the second frame. Duke's cutting off the ball might have been the best it has all season, and mixing those intentional cuts with ball reversals kept Cal's defense in rotation and freed up lanes to the basket.

With all the attention that freshman sensation Cameron Boozer draws, taking him away from the basket keeps defensive eyes on him, allowing other Blue Devils to slip through the basket through screening action or hard cuts.

Jan 14, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the net against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Paint Touches Lead to Easy Points

Duke ended the contest with 42 points in the paint compared to California's 16 en route to a 15-point victory. The Blue Devils also assisted on 16 of 28 made field goals while generating 20 points off 11 turnovers forced on the Golden Bears.

It's clear that this Duke squad thrives when the ball gets inside early in the shot clock and the team can work out of that paint touch. As the season progresses, Scheyer and his staff will have to continue to find ways to make that action consistent.

