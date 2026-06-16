Breaking Down Impact of Duke Basketball's Key Returners

The Duke Blue Devils have one of the most loaded rosters in all of college basketball headed into next season, and a big reason why has a lot to do with the return of the team’s notable stars.

This offseason, the team has lost many talents, such as Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, to the draft. However, they’ve also been able to retain a lot of other key pieces, one of whom is starting center Patrick Ngongba.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ngongba is perhaps the best of the returning bunch. He held it down as the anchor of the team’s defense last season, while providing a boost in scoring on the interior. With the starting center position locked down for next season, the Blue Devils will have a strong frontcourt with him and 5-star recruit Cameron Williams.

He joins other notable returners, such as Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr, as players who will be suiting up for Jon Scheyer’s team once again next season. Ngongba’s presence in the paint gives the team a solidified anchor on the interior, while also providing the team with a lot of continuity at one of the most important positions on the floor.

The Impact of Duke’s Returners

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The presence of the team’s returners will only benefit them going into next season and beyond. Each of their returners has seen what it’s like to embark on a deep postseason run, while also experiencing the quick heartbreak of those runs, such as what happened against UConn. Those experiences will only fuel them as they return to Durham.

With Ngongba and the other returners on the floor for the Blue Devils, there’s no reason to suggest they won’t have another deep postseason run in 2026-27. The continuity, along with the new additions such as Williams and John Blackwell, makes Duke one of the deepest overall rosters in the country.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ngongba Ranked Amongst Top Returners

CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno pointed out Ngongba as a top-five retention player in the entire country next season, coming in at No. 4 on his list behind notable talents such as Florida’s Thomas Haugh, Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner, and Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears. The Blue Devils have a lot of returners for next season, but Ngongba clearly stands out above the rest.

However, guys like Boozer, Sarr, and Caleb Foster are just as crucial for postseason success. In today's landscape of college basketball, continuity might be the most important factor. Duke and Florida are battling to be ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll, and both Scheyer and Todd Golden put together fantastic retention jobs this offseason.