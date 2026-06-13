The Real Reason Patrick Ngongba Just Saved Duke 2026 Title Hopes

The Duke basketball program returned much more of its rotation from last season than most fans are used to seeing. Of the three starters that head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff were able to get back, arguably none were more important than big man Patrick Ngongba.

Ngongba will enter his junior season in Durham with the potential to be an All-ACC performer. The 6'11" big man was the Blue Devils' biggest breakout during the 2025-26 season, and figures to grow even more in his third year with the program.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Virginia native went from averaging 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a rookie, sitting behind future top-10 NBA Draft choice Khaman Maluach, to averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night on 60.6% shooting from the field.

Ngongba Could Have Been First-Round Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Across his sophomore campaign, Ngongba grew in more ways than most Duke fans thought was feasible. His footwork, ability to protect the rim, and offensive arsenal as a whole improved dramatically.

After attempting just one three-pointer through his entire rookie year, Ngongba attempted 31 as a sophomore, connecting on eight. As a proven defensive anchor, shot-blocker, and passer, Ngongba played his way into becoming a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, leaving an intriguing decision following the 2025-26 season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As a projected mid-to-late first-round selection in today's NIL era of college basketball, Ngongba had a legitimate debate to either make the jump to the NBA or potentially make more money in the college game. Ultimately, the big man elected to come back to school.

Ngongba will now enter his third season with the Blue Devils as one of the most crucial pieces of the roster, mainly on the defensive side of the ball. Alongside newcomers Drew Scharnowski, Cameron Williams, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke assuredly has the personnel to be the best defensive frontcourt unit in the country next season. It will all flow through Ngongba down low.

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) blocks the shot of TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, his passing ability will help take this Duke offense to a whole new level, especially if he can at least be a threat from the perimeter to move the defense out.

The value of Ngongba's return is recognized on a national scale.

Patrick Ngongba Deemed One of Nation's Top Retentions

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno released his list of the top retentions for the 2026-27 college hoops season, and Ngongba was ranked fourth.

"He [Ngongba] was by far the biggest name the Blue Devils are bringing back, as he is expected to anchor the defense next to five-star forward Cameron Williams. After being a backup on Duke's Final Four team in 2025, he had a breakout season and started 28 games. Ngongba is a name to know for the 2027 NBA Draft," Salerno said.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) runs down court against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ngongba will have expectations to be an All-ACC-caliber performer and an All-ACC Defensive Team performer. As the anchor of the Blue Devils' frontcourt, his health will be a massive part of next season's Duke team.