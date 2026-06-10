Where Duke Basketball's Transfer Portal Class Stacks Up Nationally

The Duke Blue Devils are loaded heading into the 2026-27 season, and a big reason is their transfer portal class.

After falling in the Elite Eight in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of UConn last season, the Blue Devils are looking to come back with a vengeance. Despite losing several talents such as Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, and Isaiah Evans to the draft, the Blue Devils have responded by adding several key players from the transfer portal.

Duke Lands Star Transfer

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Notably, the Blue Devils scooped up Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, Loyola Maryland transfer Jacob Theodosiou, and Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski. Of this trio, Blackwell figures to be the most impactful. The high-level scoring guard averaged over 19 points per game last season for the Badgers and was one of the best overall players available in the transfer portal.

Duke notoriously doesn’t rely on transfer portal talent nearly as much as some other Power 4 programs, but landing one of the top transfers in the country puts the Blue Devils in a prime position to compete for a national title.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

These transfers join a loaded roster that also includes incoming freshmen Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey. As such, the Blue Devils figure to be one of the best teams in the country once again and should be in line to compete for a National Championship next season.

As far as their transfer class goes, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranked the Blue Devils’ haul as the ninth-best in the country this offseason, citing the amount of scoring and experience acquired in the portal throughout the offseason.

Borzello’s Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Duke is never likely to have a deep transfer class, but was efficient in its portal recruitment this offseason. Jon Scheyer needed a go-to backcourt scorer who could get his own shot -- something the Blue Devils lacked at times last season -- so he brought in the best guard available in Blackwell, a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season," Borzello said.

"The team also needed an influx of experience in the frontcourt, which Scharnowski provides as one of the most efficient two-way players in the Missouri Valley last season."

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will look to live up to their lofty expectations next season as they try to get over their recent NCAA Tournament woes and earn themselves a national title for the first time in quite a while in the 2026-27 campaign. The incoming portal additions will play a key role in the rotation.