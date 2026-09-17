How Duke's Walker Eget Silenced Doubters in Road Illinois Win

Duke football's starting quarterback made a big statement in Week 2.

The Blue Devils defeated Illinois in Champaign 31-27 last weekend, cementing themselves as a potential contender in the ACC once again. After a myriad of departures and questions enveloped the Duke program this offseason, it was an incredibly impressive early-season victory for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the contest, Duke starting quarterback Walker Eget had the spotlight on him. The sixth-year San Jose State transfer won the starting job over redshirt freshman Dan Mahan in fall camp, but a lackluster opener against Tulane raised some concerns.

Eget quickly quieted the doubters in Week 2.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) poses the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke QB Walker Eget Bounced Back

Eget looked all out of sorts against the Green Wave, limiting any sort of rhythm the offense could get into as a whole. The veteran missed several receivers for big plays in the first half alone, and all in all looked very rusty. He finished the outing 13-of-26 (50%) passing for 131 yards.

Now, Eget underwent offseason surgery and missed the entire spring, so he was still acclimating to the Duke system. Although patience was necessary, there was certainly pressure on him to at least take some sort of step forward against Illinois. In a true road environment on the heels of an ugly opener, Eget performed.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Pat Farrell (52) brings down Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Spartan went 15-of-21 (71%) passing for 206 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers, moving the chains and keeping the offense steady. Eget delivered an inspiring performance after a debut that left much to be desired. He led the way to a huge early win for Duke.

Blue Devils offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer detailed what went differently in Week 2 for Eget and the Duke offense.

"Fall camp was a little bit tricky, you know, having to build his reps slowly as fall camp went because he wasn't cleared all the way," Brewer said. "I think what you're seeing is a guy, the first week of the season, where he went with the ball to the right spots, execution wasn't great, but he did go to the right spots. Whereas in the game, Week 2, our execution was at a high level."

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Has Earned Starting Role

Eget deserves a ton of credit for the show he put on in the environment he was in. After a rocky start and pressure on him, the sixth-year player stepped into a true road game against a talented Illinois club and played at a very high level. That isn't easy to do.

Knowing that all eyes were on him to execute, he did just that and earned his starting quarterback role for the Blue Devils. However, the road is far from over.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has newfound expectations for the 2026 campaign after how improved the offense looked against the Fighting Illini, and it begins league play this weekend against Stanford. It will be important for the Blue Devils not to get too high and to get the job done at home against the Cardinal.