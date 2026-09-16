How Duke Defense Made Crucial Second-Half Adjustments Against Illinois

The Duke football program enters league play undefeated after a huge road victory over Illinois this past weekend.

Duke took a big step forward offensively after a questionable debut against Tulane in Week 1, and, simply put, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have a team that is a true threat to compete at the top of the ACC once again.

The road win became more of an offensive battle than some may have thought it would heading into the contest, but the Blue Devils were up to the challenge. Duke also made some critical defensive adjustments in the second half, which fueled the victory.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) stops Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) near the end zone during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke Adjusted Defensively in Second Half

In the first half, the Fighting Illini got most of what they wanted on the offensive end. Illinois scored 10 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second, a total that probably could've been higher had quarterback Katin Houser connected on a few more big throws.

Illini star wide receiver Collin Dixon was a huge part of the team's offensive success in the first half, torching a few Blue Devil defensive backs en route to finding the end zone multiple times. Duke heavily limited Dixon's impact in the second half, which played a key role in staying in control of the game.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) can't make this catch on a pass from Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dixon finished the outing with 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, but the majority of that production came in the first two frames.

Additionally, the Blue Devils did a good job of limiting the run. The defensive line wasn't as dominant as in Week 1 against Tulane, but it was certainly effective. Duke limited Illinois to 111 total rushing yards on 32 carries, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt. It also held the Fighting Illini to just three total second-half points.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz detailed the defensive adjustments made in the second half to fuel a victory.

"I felt like, in the first half, it's almost like we gave them too much respect in the back end," Diaz said. "And in the second half, I just felt like we just got into them more. Just challenged a little bit more, made things a little bit tougher...But the key factor of the entirety of the 60 minutes was their inability to really control the game with their run."

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) and Duke Blue Devils linebacker Bradley Gompers (24) against Tulane Green Wave running back Jaylin Lucas (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke’s Defensive Front Looks Promising Going Forward

The Blue Devils' defensive line was paramount in Week 1 against the Green Wave. They notched three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and limited Tulane to 258 yards of total offense and 3-of-14 on third-down conversions. The box score won't jump out as much in Week 2, but the line did their job.

Duke has a ton of depth and talent both on the line and in the linebacker unit. Bryce Davis, Tyshon Reed, Kevin O'Connor, Owen Wafle, Dakota Quinonez, and David Anderson all look like heavy hitters at the front. The group of Luke Mergott, Bradley Gompers, Kendall Johnson, and Nick Morris Jr. could be one of the most productive linebacker corps in the ACC.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the offense took a big step forward against Illinois, the defense made key adjustments in the final two frames.