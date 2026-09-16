How Duke Defense Made Crucial Second-Half Adjustments Against Illinois
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The Duke football program enters league play undefeated after a huge road victory over Illinois this past weekend.
Duke took a big step forward offensively after a questionable debut against Tulane in Week 1, and, simply put, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have a team that is a true threat to compete at the top of the ACC once again.
The road win became more of an offensive battle than some may have thought it would heading into the contest, but the Blue Devils were up to the challenge. Duke also made some critical defensive adjustments in the second half, which fueled the victory.
How Duke Adjusted Defensively in Second Half
In the first half, the Fighting Illini got most of what they wanted on the offensive end. Illinois scored 10 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second, a total that probably could've been higher had quarterback Katin Houser connected on a few more big throws.
Illini star wide receiver Collin Dixon was a huge part of the team's offensive success in the first half, torching a few Blue Devil defensive backs en route to finding the end zone multiple times. Duke heavily limited Dixon's impact in the second half, which played a key role in staying in control of the game.
Dixon finished the outing with 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, but the majority of that production came in the first two frames.
Additionally, the Blue Devils did a good job of limiting the run. The defensive line wasn't as dominant as in Week 1 against Tulane, but it was certainly effective. Duke limited Illinois to 111 total rushing yards on 32 carries, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt. It also held the Fighting Illini to just three total second-half points.
Diaz detailed the defensive adjustments made in the second half to fuel a victory.
"I felt like, in the first half, it's almost like we gave them too much respect in the back end," Diaz said. "And in the second half, I just felt like we just got into them more. Just challenged a little bit more, made things a little bit tougher...But the key factor of the entirety of the 60 minutes was their inability to really control the game with their run."
Duke’s Defensive Front Looks Promising Going Forward
The Blue Devils' defensive line was paramount in Week 1 against the Green Wave. They notched three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and limited Tulane to 258 yards of total offense and 3-of-14 on third-down conversions. The box score won't jump out as much in Week 2, but the line did their job.
Duke has a ton of depth and talent both on the line and in the linebacker unit. Bryce Davis, Tyshon Reed, Kevin O'Connor, Owen Wafle, Dakota Quinonez, and David Anderson all look like heavy hitters at the front. The group of Luke Mergott, Bradley Gompers, Kendall Johnson, and Nick Morris Jr. could be one of the most productive linebacker corps in the ACC.
Although the offense took a big step forward against Illinois, the defense made key adjustments in the final two frames.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine