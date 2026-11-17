The Duke Blue Devils have their second heavyweight bout of the young 2026-27 college basketball season.

It's a top-10 showdown between No. 5 Duke and No. 10 Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, with both clubs looking for their first quality win of the campaign. Duke's three wins have come against Army, Coastal Carolina, and SIU-Edwardsville. Illinois' wins have come against Fairleigh Dickinson, Penn, and Sam Houston State.

Both the Blue Devils and Fighting Illini have lost their lone ranked matchups of the year. Duke fell to Michigan State 79-73 in the Champions Classic last week, and Illinois lost 84-78 to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic has officially been ruled out for Brad Underwood's crew, and it seems likely Jake Davis will not play as well. Here's everything you need to know before the Blue Devils meet the Fighting Illini.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) puts his arm around teammate John Blackwell (13) while they take the court during the second half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Basketball vs. No. 10 Illinois

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC)

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Kevin Brown and Sean Farnham

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Duke vs. Illinois Series History

Feb 22, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) drives past Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duke is 6-3 against Illinois all-time and has won five of the last six matchups between the two schools. However, the Blue Devils have lost both times the Illini have come to Cameron Indoor Stadium (1995-96, 2020-21). The last time the two clubs met was at Madison Square Garden in the 2024-25 campaign, when Duke throttled Illinois 110-67.

Quick Look at Illinois

Even without Mirkovic and likely Davis, the Illini still have a ton of offensive options. It starts with returning senior Andrej Stojakovic, who is putting up the best numbers of his career to start the 2026-27 season. The 6'7" guard is averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and a block a game on 61.8% shooting from the field (13.8 shot attempts per game).

Freshmen Quentin Coleman and Ethan Brown, Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, and the Ivisic brothers, Tomislav and Zvonimir, are other names to know.

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) drives the ball as Sam Houston Bearkats guard Aidan McDowell (11) defends during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois is going to want to push the pace and get high-percentage looks at the basket. It currently ranks first nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 24th nationally in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom. Duke's transition defense struggled at times against Michigan State in the Champions Classic, but it will need to be clean against one of the best offensive clubs in college basketball.

Underwood's team provides a different challenge than Michigan State, but it's another opportunity for Jon Scheyer and Co. to stack a big-time win.

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