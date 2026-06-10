Incoming Duke Basketball Star Rookie Attending Team USA Training Camp

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is once again bringing in the top-ranked high school recruiting class, marking the third consecutive year the Blue Devils have inked the nation's No. 1 overall class.

The incoming class is headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer is also making his way to Durham as an incoming rookie.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, possibly the most intriguing long-term prospect in this class, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, could potentially have his arrival to Durham delayed, as he will be competing in the Team USA U17 National Team Training Camp in Colorado Springs, CO.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming Duke Basketball Freshman Boumtje Boumtje Competing in Team USA U17 National Team Training Camp

Beginning on June 13, Boumtje Boumtje will be one of 36 players participating in the Team USA U17 Training Camp at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO. From the group, 12 players will be selected to represent the team at the 2026 FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

Boumtje Boumtje is the lone representative from the 2026 recruiting class, as the seven-foot big man did not turn 17 years old until late May. As a late addition to the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class, Boumtje Boumtje reclassified into the 2026 class after playing professionally with FC Barcelona for the past few years.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Additionally, 5-star guard Beckham Black, one of two class of 2027 prospects that Scheyer and Co. have offered so far, will also be participating in the Team USA training camp. The camp features prospects from the 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029 recruiting classes.

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje showed off his guard skills at 7'0, doing a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor in Barcelona's adidas NextGen Finals win.



22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks for the Duke-commit. pic.twitter.com/ZzvLiEKfSh — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 24, 2026

Boumtje Boumtje Could Have Delayed Arrival to Durham

I have spent a good bit of time this offseason writing about how exciting a long-term prospect I think Boumtje Boumtje will be in Durham. The skills and polish he possesses, given his size and age, give him the potential to be one of the most dominant two-way big men in college basketball with enough development.

Given his age, Boumtje Boumtje will have to spend at least two years in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft, giving Scheyer two seasons to work with the elite forward, if he elects to stay in Durham for both of those campaigns.

36 athletes will participate in 2026 🇺🇸 #USABMU17 training camp starting June 14 in Colorado Springs!



🏀 https://t.co/yOtMSmEyzr pic.twitter.com/J4XrJmo5n2 — USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 9, 2026

The US will play its first game against France on June 27. The Americans will then take on Japan on June 28 and close out Group A play against Italy on June 30. Obviously, this will delay Boumtje Boumtje's arrival with the Blue Devils.

Sure, this could have an effect if his arrival is delayed, but it's hard to imagine it would pay major dividends. Last season, Duke rookie Nik Khamenia competed in the same tryout and made the official Team USA squad, competing in the World Cup a year ago, where he was a big-time contributor.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As the lone 2026 representative, Boumtje Boumtje will once again look for an opportunity to put his elite long-term skills on display in front of the world.