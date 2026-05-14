Intriguing New Development on Potential Duke Portal Target Graves
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff might not be done just yet.
Scheyer and Co. have already had a monumentally successful offseason, rebuilding for the 2026-27 season with veteran leadership, returning key pieces, and young star talent.
Duke is returning four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. The Blue Devils also inked the No. 1 overall recruiting class for the third consecutive year.
Scheyer has tapped into the portal more than he has during his tenure in Durham, bringing in two high-profile additions: John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.
Duke currently sits with the No. 6 overall transfer portal class, according to 247Sports. However, there have been new updates on former Santa Clara forward Allen Graves, for whom the Blue Devils were reportedly interested when he entered the portal.
Duke Potential Suitor for Former Santa Clara Forward Allen Graves
Allen Graves is the No. 4 overall player in the portal per 247Sports. As a redshirt freshman for the Broncos in 2025-26, the 6'9", 225-pound forward averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals a night on 51.2% shooting from the field and 41.3% shooting from three-point range on 2.6 attempts.
Don't let the less-than-flashy box score line fool you. Graves has a skill set that is extremely hard to find at the college level, hence why he is a potential first-round 2026 NBA Draft prospect.
Graves is an extremely talented passer for his position and can score in a bunch of different ways, while being able to guard multiple positions on the floor. He averaged fewer than a turnover per game and is also an outstanding offensive rebounder, averaging 2.8 offensive rebounds per contest last season.
It's the versatility that sticks out with Graves, and it's what makes him a future NBA player. When he entered the portal, the Louisiana native made it clear that his priority was on the 2026 draft, but the schools he had been in contact with were Duke and LSU. If he were to return to college basketball, one of those two programs would almost certainly be his final destination.
Graves has now provided an update on where his head is at during the NBA Combine.
Duke Still Potential Landing Spot for Graves
ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported that LSU and Duke remain the only two schools in contact with Graves, though Kentucky has also reached out to his agents. Additionally, Graves reportedly would prefer to remain in the NBA Draft if he is selected in the first round.
"Former Santa Clara forward Allen Graves says the only two schools he’s had conversations with are LSU and Duke. He added that Kentucky has reached out to his agents, but Duke and LSU were his top two," Borzello said.
"Graves said he would prefer to stay in the NBA draft if he’s a first-rounder."
Given how deep the Blue Devils already are next season, adding Graves would just be icing on the cake. He certainly isn't a do-or-die get for Scheyer and Co., but adding his skill set to next season's squad would turn Duke into the No. 1 team in college basketball heading into the season.
In ESPN's latest 2026 mock draft, Graves is slotted as the No. 22 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.