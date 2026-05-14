Intriguing New Development on Potential Duke Portal Target Graves

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff might not be done just yet.

Scheyer and Co. have already had a monumentally successful offseason, rebuilding for the 2026-27 season with veteran leadership, returning key pieces, and young star talent.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke is returning four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. The Blue Devils also inked the No. 1 overall recruiting class for the third consecutive year.

Scheyer has tapped into the portal more than he has during his tenure in Durham, bringing in two high-profile additions: John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke currently sits with the No. 6 overall transfer portal class, according to 247Sports. However, there have been new updates on former Santa Clara forward Allen Graves, for whom the Blue Devils were reportedly interested when he entered the portal.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Duke Potential Suitor for Former Santa Clara Forward Allen Graves

Allen Graves is the No. 4 overall player in the portal per 247Sports. As a redshirt freshman for the Broncos in 2025-26, the 6'9", 225-pound forward averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals a night on 51.2% shooting from the field and 41.3% shooting from three-point range on 2.6 attempts.

Don't let the less-than-flashy box score line fool you. Graves has a skill set that is extremely hard to find at the college level, hence why he is a potential first-round 2026 NBA Draft prospect.

March 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) celebrates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Graves is an extremely talented passer for his position and can score in a bunch of different ways, while being able to guard multiple positions on the floor. He averaged fewer than a turnover per game and is also an outstanding offensive rebounder, averaging 2.8 offensive rebounds per contest last season.

It's the versatility that sticks out with Graves, and it's what makes him a future NBA player. When he entered the portal, the Louisiana native made it clear that his priority was on the 2026 draft, but the schools he had been in contact with were Duke and LSU. If he were to return to college basketball, one of those two programs would almost certainly be his final destination.

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) shoots the basketball against the Pacific Tigers during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Graves has now provided an update on where his head is at during the NBA Combine.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Still Potential Landing Spot for Graves

ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported that LSU and Duke remain the only two schools in contact with Graves, though Kentucky has also reached out to his agents. Additionally, Graves reportedly would prefer to remain in the NBA Draft if he is selected in the first round.

"Former Santa Clara forward Allen Graves says the only two schools he’s had conversations with are LSU and Duke. He added that Kentucky has reached out to his agents, but Duke and LSU were his top two," Borzello said.

Former Santa Clara forward Allen Graves says the only two schools he’s had conversations with are LSU and Duke. He added that Kentucky has reached out to his agents, but Duke and LSU were his top two.



Graves said he would prefer to stay in the NBA draft if he’s a first-rounder. pic.twitter.com/ZkUO3PihyK — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 13, 2026

"Graves said he would prefer to stay in the NBA draft if he’s a first-rounder."

Given how deep the Blue Devils already are next season, adding Graves would just be icing on the cake. He certainly isn't a do-or-die get for Scheyer and Co., but adding his skill set to next season's squad would turn Duke into the No. 1 team in college basketball heading into the season.

In ESPN's latest 2026 mock draft, Graves is slotted as the No. 22 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.