Duke Emerging As Favorite for Star Transfer Target

Duke has already had a productive transfer portal cycle. Shooting guard John Blackwell from Wisconsin came in as the second-ranked player in the portal according to Rivals, and power forward Drew Scharnowski from Belmont checked in at 44th. Combined with the returns of Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster, Jon Scheyer has constructed one of the strongest rosters in the country.

But the offseason may not be finished yet.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of the more intriguing names still available in the portal is Santa Clara redshirt freshman Allen Graves, a prospect Duke has been linked to . Graves entered both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal simultaneously, keeping his college options open while evaluating whether he is a guaranteed first-round selection.

CBS Sports analysts Adam Finkelstein, Isaac Trotter, and Travis Branham recently discussed the remaining top portal targets, with Trotter weighing in specifically on why Duke stands out as a strong fit for Graves if he decides to return to college. If the draft feedback does not solidify his stock, Duke appears well-positioned to land him.

What Graves Would Bring to Duke

Graves is the kind of prospect that is genuinely difficult to find at the college level because his skill set does not fit a neat category.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds with a reported 7-foot wingspan, he has the physical profile that typically produces either a physical bruiser or a skilled processor. Graves is both. He is an elite offensive rebounder with the instincts to create second-chance opportunities at a high rate, but he is also a high-level passer who takes exceptional care of the basketball and makes quick, decisive reads.

Most players who excel as defensive playmakers tend to struggle offensively, but Graves posted shooting splits of 51 percent from the field, 41 percent from three, and 75 percent from the free-throw line while maintaining a strong assist-to-turnover ratio. That combination of efficiency, versatility, and basketball IQ is what makes him rare.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

For Duke specifically, Graves would add frontcourt depth and a connective skill set that complements what Ngongba, Cameron Williams, and Dame Sarr bring to the roster. He does not need to be the focal point of an offense to impact the game, which makes him an ideal fit alongside the established pieces Scheyer already has in place.

The NBA Draft Complicates the Picture

March 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) celebrates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Duke has navigated this kind of situation before. Last offseason, Cedric Coward transferred to Duke from Washington State before ultimately deciding to remain in the NBA Draft rather than play for the Blue Devils. That decision paid off for Coward, who went on to have one of the stronger rookie seasons in the league this year.

Graves is facing a similar crossroads. He has not committed to a school, and his final decision will hinge on where NBA teams project him heading into draft weekend. Duke appears to be the leading college option, with LSU also in the picture.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If the draft feedback suggests he is not a guaranteed first-round pick, the calculus shifts toward returning to college, and the opportunity to play for a program of Duke's caliber in a featured role would be a compelling argument for choosing the Blue Devils.