Duke Emerging As Favorite for Star Transfer Target
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Duke has already had a productive transfer portal cycle. Shooting guard John Blackwell from Wisconsin came in as the second-ranked player in the portal according to Rivals, and power forward Drew Scharnowski from Belmont checked in at 44th. Combined with the returns of Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster, Jon Scheyer has constructed one of the strongest rosters in the country.
But the offseason may not be finished yet.
One of the more intriguing names still available in the portal is Santa Clara redshirt freshman Allen Graves, a prospect Duke has been linked to. Graves entered both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal simultaneously, keeping his college options open while evaluating whether he is a guaranteed first-round selection.
CBS Sports analysts Adam Finkelstein, Isaac Trotter, and Travis Branham recently discussed the remaining top portal targets, with Trotter weighing in specifically on why Duke stands out as a strong fit for Graves if he decides to return to college. If the draft feedback does not solidify his stock, Duke appears well-positioned to land him.
What Graves Would Bring to Duke
Graves is the kind of prospect that is genuinely difficult to find at the college level because his skill set does not fit a neat category.
At 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds with a reported 7-foot wingspan, he has the physical profile that typically produces either a physical bruiser or a skilled processor. Graves is both. He is an elite offensive rebounder with the instincts to create second-chance opportunities at a high rate, but he is also a high-level passer who takes exceptional care of the basketball and makes quick, decisive reads.
Most players who excel as defensive playmakers tend to struggle offensively, but Graves posted shooting splits of 51 percent from the field, 41 percent from three, and 75 percent from the free-throw line while maintaining a strong assist-to-turnover ratio. That combination of efficiency, versatility, and basketball IQ is what makes him rare.
For Duke specifically, Graves would add frontcourt depth and a connective skill set that complements what Ngongba, Cameron Williams, and Dame Sarr bring to the roster. He does not need to be the focal point of an offense to impact the game, which makes him an ideal fit alongside the established pieces Scheyer already has in place.
The NBA Draft Complicates the Picture
Duke has navigated this kind of situation before. Last offseason, Cedric Coward transferred to Duke from Washington State before ultimately deciding to remain in the NBA Draft rather than play for the Blue Devils. That decision paid off for Coward, who went on to have one of the stronger rookie seasons in the league this year.
Graves is facing a similar crossroads. He has not committed to a school, and his final decision will hinge on where NBA teams project him heading into draft weekend. Duke appears to be the leading college option, with LSU also in the picture.
If the draft feedback suggests he is not a guaranteed first-round pick, the calculus shifts toward returning to college, and the opportunity to play for a program of Duke's caliber in a featured role would be a compelling argument for choosing the Blue Devils.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.