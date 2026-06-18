Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Weights in Why He Chose Duke Basketball
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing in the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class for the third year in a row.
The latest addition to that recruiting class is international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who has spent the last few seasons competing with FC Barcelona on the junior circuit.
Boumtje Boumtje, originally from Florida, recently turned 17 years old. Due to his age, he must spend at least two years in college basketball before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2028.
Now, Boumtje Boumtje is no typical prospect coming into the Duke program, and he has the potential to turn into the best two-way big man in college basketball with proper development.
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's Potential Is Scary
The 7'0", 230-pound big man will have a role for the Blue Devils in 2026-27 despite his age. Given his mix of size and skill, it will be extremely difficult for Scheyer not to keep him on the court for extended time.
Boumtje Boumtje has the highest long-term ceiling of any prospect that Scheyer has had since he took over as the head coach in Durham. With his size, Boumtje Boumtje has advanced guard skills already in his repertoire, able to pass, shoot the three, and create his own shot from the outside at a high level.
He recently competed in the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament, where he was a key piece in FC Barcelona's U18 squad winning the event over Real Madrid's U18 club. The Florida native averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 58% shooting from the field and 47% from three-point range en route to winning the NextGen Finals MVP award.
With an advanced ability to handle for a seven-footer, an established three-point shot, and the ability to pass and roll at a high level, Boumtje Boumtje is set up to be one of the Blue Devils' most versatile players.
The scariest thing is that Scheyer, maybe the best developer of talent in college basketball, gets to work with Boumtje Boumtje for two years. Admittedly, the big man's offense is well ahead of his defense, as his footwork and ability to recover need work. But that just comes with age. His offensive skill set at this point in his development makes his ceiling the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.
Boumtje Boumtje Speaks on Why He Chose Duke
Boumtje Boumtje is currently participating in the Team USA U17 National Team Training Camp, as he looks to make the final 12-man squad to represent the US in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul in a couple of weeks.
In a recent interview with NBA reporter Krysten Peek, Boumtje Boumtje spoke on what led him to choose Duke.
"Originally, we were looking at just going to high school, because I think I needed a year of American basketball before my true freshman year," Boumtje Boumtje said. "And, with my grades, I was able to go to college that year. So, we pitched the idea to Duke and a few other schools."
"I just had to find the great pick, and I think the development from Jon Scheyer and Duke was the best option for me."
Boumtje Boumtje is a name all Duke fans should be watching next season.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine