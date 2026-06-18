Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Weights in Why He Chose Duke Basketball

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing in the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class for the third year in a row.

The latest addition to that recruiting class is international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who has spent the last few seasons competing with FC Barcelona on the junior circuit.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje, originally from Florida, recently turned 17 years old. Due to his age, he must spend at least two years in college basketball before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2028.

Now, Boumtje Boumtje is no typical prospect coming into the Duke program, and he has the potential to turn into the best two-way big man in college basketball with proper development.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's Potential Is Scary

The 7'0", 230-pound big man will have a role for the Blue Devils in 2026-27 despite his age. Given his mix of size and skill, it will be extremely difficult for Scheyer not to keep him on the court for extended time.

Boumtje Boumtje has the highest long-term ceiling of any prospect that Scheyer has had since he took over as the head coach in Durham. With his size, Boumtje Boumtje has advanced guard skills already in his repertoire, able to pass, shoot the three, and create his own shot from the outside at a high level.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He recently competed in the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament, where he was a key piece in FC Barcelona's U18 squad winning the event over Real Madrid's U18 club. The Florida native averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 58% shooting from the field and 47% from three-point range en route to winning the NextGen Finals MVP award.

With an advanced ability to handle for a seven-footer, an established three-point shot, and the ability to pass and roll at a high level, Boumtje Boumtje is set up to be one of the Blue Devils' most versatile players.

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje showed off his guard skills at 7'0, doing a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor in Barcelona's adidas NextGen Finals win.



22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks for the Duke-commit. pic.twitter.com/ZzvLiEKfSh — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 24, 2026

The scariest thing is that Scheyer, maybe the best developer of talent in college basketball, gets to work with Boumtje Boumtje for two years. Admittedly, the big man's offense is well ahead of his defense, as his footwork and ability to recover need work. But that just comes with age. His offensive skill set at this point in his development makes his ceiling the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje Speaks on Why He Chose Duke

Boumtje Boumtje is currently participating in the Team USA U17 National Team Training Camp, as he looks to make the final 12-man squad to represent the US in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul in a couple of weeks.

In a recent interview with NBA reporter Krysten Peek, Boumtje Boumtje spoke on what led him to choose Duke.

"Originally, we were looking at just going to high school, because I think I needed a year of American basketball before my true freshman year," Boumtje Boumtje said. "And, with my grades, I was able to go to college that year. So, we pitched the idea to Duke and a few other schools."

Duke commit Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje showing off his skill and range at adidas EuroCamp in Treviso. Great day so far the highly skilled 7-footer. pic.twitter.com/lDLxWntQIl — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 5, 2026

"I just had to find the great pick, and I think the development from Jon Scheyer and Duke was the best option for me."

Boumtje Boumtje is a name all Duke fans should be watching next season.