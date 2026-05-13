John Blackwell Has Everything To Prove at Duke Next Season

Duke could potentially have two players selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft: Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans. Boozer was the best player in college basketball last season, leading the Blue Devils in points (22.5 per game), rebounds (10.2), and assists (4.1).

Averaging a double-double while carrying Duke, Boozer earned the National Player of the Year award. Evans made a significant leap in his sophomore season, averaging 15 points per game on strong efficiency, shooting 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Yesterday, I released my picks for potential first-round selections in the 2027 NBA Draft, which included top incoming freshman Cameron Williams and returning players Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba. However, one name that came close to making the list but ultimately did not was John Blackwell.

Scouting Blackwell

Mar 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Blackwell spent three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, developing over time into one of the premier scorers in the Big Ten. Last season, he posted a career-high 19 points per game on solid efficiency, shooting 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. Blackwell was also a capable defender, pulling down five rebounds per game and averaging one steal per game.

Despite being an elite scorer in his own right, Blackwell has never been the primary option on his team. As a sophomore, he averaged 15 points per game but was overshadowed by teammate John Tonje, who averaged 19.6 points per game. Last season, Blackwell was expected to step into the lead scoring role, but was again pushed to the background by Nick Boyd, a transfer from San Diego State who averaged 20.7 points per game.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With his college career at Wisconsin behind him, Blackwell entered the transfer portal and committed to Duke while simultaneously entering the NBA Draft to test the waters.

How Blackwell Can Be a First-Round Pick

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten tournament Friday, March 13, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin beat Illinois 91-88. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blackwell has a legitimate case to be selected in this year's draft. He has already demonstrated the ability to be an elite scorer and a capable perimeter defender on a top-25 program. The one remaining question is whether he can fully take over as the primary option and lead a team when the moment calls for it.

At Duke, Blackwell steps into an environment without a defined leader. While Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr are returning players, none of them has consistently demonstrated the ability to be the driving force for the Blue Devils. That creates an opening. Blackwell has the ideal opportunity to prove he can be the best player on a championship-contending team, and doing so next season could be the final piece that pushes him into the first round.