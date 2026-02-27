Duke's Under-Radar Trio Must Make Impact Saturday

The top ranked Duke Blue Devils continue to build momentum as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the projected overall top seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Duke enters the matchup on a five game winning streak, with an average margin of victory of 23 points.

Duke solidified its standing as the team to beat with a 68 to 63 win over then No. 1 Michigan in Washington, D.C., last Saturday. The Blue Devils followed that performance with a 100 to 56 victory over Notre Dame in South Bend on Tuesday night, handing the Fighting Irish their worst home loss since 1898.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Freshman Cameron Boozer once again led the way against Notre Dame. He scored 24 points on 5 for 8 shooting from the field, 2 for 2 from three point range and 12 for 14 from the free throw line. Boozer also grabbed 13 rebounds, including four offensive boards, and added three steals on the defensive end.

Now 26 to 2 on the season, Duke returns home to Durham to face No. 11 Virginia. If the Blue Devils are going to secure another statement win, they will need more consistent production around Boozer. Three players in particular must rise to the occasion.

Isaiah Evans

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) works against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Sophomore guard Isaiah Evans has experienced an up and down season while averaging 14 points per game. Although he has taken a step forward as a scorer, he has endured stretches shooting below 40 percent from both the field and three point range.

In the past two games against Michigan and Notre Dame, Evans shot a combined 7 for 22 from the field and 4 for 15 from three point range. Against Notre Dame, he finished with 10 points on 2 for 7 shooting from the field and 2 for 6 from three.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts during the during the second half after scoring against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

For Duke to maintain its offensive rhythm against Virginia, Evans must provide efficient scoring and relieve some of the pressure on Boozer.

Patrick Ngongba

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Forward Patrick Ngongba has been impactful on both ends of the floor in recent games. He has scored in double figures in three straight contests and shot 50 percent from the field in two of those outings. Against Notre Dame, Ngongba went 4 for 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

While his defensive presence does not always show up in the box score, his rim protection and shot blocking deter opponents from attacking the paint. That interior defense will be critical against a disciplined Virginia offense.

Caleb Foster

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) brings the ball down court around Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Guard Caleb Foster also delivered a strong performance against Notre Dame, scoring 13 points on 4 for 6 shooting from the field and 3 for 5 from three point range. Over the past few games, Foster has shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc, signaling improved confidence from the perimeter.

If Foster continues to knock down outside shots, it will create more driving lanes and open space for Duke’s offense to operate efficiently.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) directs his team during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke has earned its No. 1 ranking through dominant performances and balanced contributions. Boozer remains the focal point, but championship caliber teams require production from multiple sources.

Against a talented Virginia squad, Duke will need Evans to find consistency, Ngongba to anchor the interior and Foster to stretch the floor. If those three complement Boozer effectively, the Blue Devils will strengthen their grip on the top spot and continue building momentum toward March.

