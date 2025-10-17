Previewing One of Duke's Best Defensive Players
The Duke Blue Devils Basketball Program wants to do big things this season. Last season, they fell short of their goal of winning a National Championship. They reached the Final Four but were unable to secure the win.
Coming into this season, they know they have a great team, but they also know that they will have to work hard to get that championship. It is not an easy thing to do for any program, but Duke knows that they can get it done.
They have been working hard all offseason and building chemistry as well. That is going to be the most important part for this team, which has a good mix of freshmen and returning players.
It is going to be a massive message that head coach Jon Scheyer is going to continue to preach. Early on, that is going to be the thing that this team wants. Getting to know how each player plays against an opponent.
Duke's Defense
If this Duke team is thinking about winning it all, it is going to be because of their defense. Last season, it was a great defensive team, and this season, they want to be even better. One player they are getting back this season is Senior Maliq Brown, who is a great defensive player.
"What do an all-purpose cleaner, a roll of duct tape, a No. 2 pencil, and Maliq Brown have in common? They are all ubiquitous, reliable, and beloved on the Duke campus. Brown is a quintessential "glue guy," a dependable utility player every winning team needs," said Spencer Oshins of The Chronicle.
"As an all-purpose cleaner, Brown’s primary role last season was cleaning up messes and doing the dirty work. He is an elite defender — illustrated by his career-high five steals versus Kansas last year — and can guard all five positions. Outside of his on-ball defense, the Culpepper, Va., native blows up plays before they start through uncanny anticipation and an instinct for cutting off passing lanes."
"Aside from the utility role he filled during his junior season for the Blue Devils, Brown is expected to serve as backup center to Patrick Ngongba II. Following the loss of Khaman Maluach, who was drafted to the Phoenix Suns with the 10th overall pick, Brown will slide up the depth chart in minutes, expanding on his 15.9 minutes per game last season. Although he is a tall forward at 6-foot-9, Brown is a relatively undersized center. But what he lacks in length, he makes up in timing and toughness."
