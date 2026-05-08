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Blue Devil Country

Key Factor Drew Scharnowski Brings to Duke Next Season

Drew Scharnowski will be fun to watch next season.
Hugh Straine|
Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84.
Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Duke Blue Devils

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff tapped into the transfer portal more than ever during Scheyer's tenure in Durham, and it yielded great results.

Duke currently sits with the No. 11 overall transfer portal, according to 247Sports. One of those marquee additions, and also the first signing of the bunch, was former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski.

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Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drew Scharnowski Was a Monster at Belmont

Scharnowski spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Bruins and is the No. 31 overall player in the portal and the No. 8 power forward per 247Sports. As a sophomore with the Bruins, the 6'10", 230-pound big man was a monster.

The Illinois native averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and over two stocks a night last season for the Bruins on 68.1% shooting from the floor, showcasing his ability to impact the game in so many different ways.

Scharnowski is a versatile defender, a great passer for a big man, and a rim protector at a very high level. Above all, though, it's the intense physicality and tenacity he brings to the court that will elevate the Blue Devils.

Scharnowski doesn't just seek contact; he attacks it. He plays with an aggressiveness that is rare to find, and he will be the ultimate spark plug for the Blue Devils next season. Additionally, his versatility will earn him time on the court.

Scharnowski's Versatility Is Rare

Scharnowski will be a Swiss-army-knife type guy for the Blue Devils next season, coming off the bench. The forward can play the four or five effectively on both sides of the ball and can guard several different positions on the court.

"Despite playing fewer than 22 minutes per game, he averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks, while shooting better than 68% from the field. He was among the leaders in the Missouri Valley in rebound rate, assist rate, block rate and fouls drawn per 40," ESPN's Jeff Borzello said of Scharnowski.

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Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski (11) drives past MTSU forward Chris Loofe (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Scharnowski and Ngongba are on the floor together, they present one of the best passing and defensive big man duos in college basketball. Both bigs averaged over two assists a game last year, Scharnowski earned All-Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Team honors this past season, and Ngongba ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, according to EvanMiya.com.

Overall, Scharnowski will provide a spark off the bench with the myriad of ways he impacts winning. Additionally, his versatility allows Scheyer a lot of creativity in which lineups to throw out with the forward.

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Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scharnowski will be a fun watch for Duke fans next season.

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Hugh Straine
HUGH STRAINE

Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.