Key Word Duke's Diaz Used To Describe Defense in Win

The Duke football program began their 2026 regular season with a 17-3 win over Tulane on Saturday.

It wasn't the prettiest game for the Blue Devils on the offensive side of the ball, but they showed a lot of early promise defensively. For a Duke team looking to return to its 2024 defensive form, they proved they have the personnel to make major improvements.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Defense Shows Improvements in Week 1 Victory

Tulane looked completely out of sorts on offense all night, eventually leading to a quarterback change from Zeon Chriss-Gremillion to Kadin Semonza. Regardless of any adjustments the Green Wave made all evening, they weren't able to find any sort of offensive flow.

Duke held Tulane scoreless until the fourth quarter and only allowed 258 yards of total offense. The Green Wave also went 3-for-14 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge Bryce Davis and linebackers Nick Morris Jr. and Luke Mergott led the way with six tackles apiece. Davis added two sacks and three tackles for loss, and Morris notched a fumble recovery.

Week 1 left a lot to be desired for the Blue Devils' offense; it's clear that they will likely need to lean on the defensive end to have consistent success in 2026, at least early in the season.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke took a step back defensively in 2025 after boasting arguably the best unit in the ACC in 2024. Last season, the Blue Devils ranked 15th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (276.8) and last in total passing yards allowed (3,875).

Last Saturday, Duke held Tulane to 204 total passing yards, zero touchdowns, and just 54 rushing yards on a measly 2.1 yards per carry. It was a fantastic first showing from the Blue Devils in a year when the defense needs to make a jump.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke HC Manny Diaz Uses Key Word To Describe Defense

In his press conference after the Week 1 win, head coach Manny Diaz had one key word when asked about his defense.

"Well one, I'd just say their pride," Diaz said. "Right because everybody told them it's impossible for them to make the improvements that we knew that they were going to make inside. And so, starting with the staff, coach [Jonathan] Patke and his staff, and how they came to work every day, how they game plan...Man, what a proud moment for all those guys."

Duke now gears up for an early-season test against Illinois on the road this weekend. This gives the Blue Devils a chance to further build momentum before heading into two straight very winnable games.

After the Blue Devils head to Champaign, they will host Stanford and William & Mary in back-to-back weeks. If Duke can pick off Illinois on the road, a 4-0 start to the year is very much in the cards.

It's early, and Duke has a long road to go. However, it was a very promising start for the defense against Tulane. The program looks ready to make a defensive jump forward.