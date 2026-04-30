One Freshman Duke Will Have To Lean On After NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is complete, and three players from Duke's ACC Championship roster have heard their names called.

EDGE rusher Wesley Williams was selected in the fourth round, 119th overall, by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cornerback Chandler Rivers followed in the fifth round at 162nd overall, heading to the Baltimore Ravens. Center Brian Parker II rounded out the group, going in the sixth round at 189th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All three players were key contributors to Duke's historic run last season, which included the program's first ACC Championship since 1989 and a Sun Bowl victory over Arizona State.

Replacing the Pass Rush

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The most significant void left by this draft class is along the defensive front. Duke's top four sack leaders from last season will not return, as all four graduated and moved on to the professional level. Williams led that group with 7.5 sacks on the season, and replacing that level of production will be one of the biggest challenges facing the Blue Devils heading into next year.

One player who could step in and make an immediate impact is true freshman Obinna Umeh, the highest-ranked recruit in Duke's 2026 signing class. Umeh has the tools and the motor to contribute from day one and projects as a multi-year starter at the college level.

Obinna Umeh as a Prospect

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Umeh is ranked 255th overall in the 2026 high school class, 28th among edge rushers nationally, and 34th among all players in the state of Texas. He checks in at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, giving him an ideal frame for an edge rusher at the college level.

What sets Umeh apart from his physical tools is his motor. He is a player who competes at full speed on every snap, and that relentless effort is what makes him a legitimate candidate to contribute as a true freshman rather than redshirt.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

His senior season at St. Thomas High School in Houston, TX, backed up that reputation. Umeh finished the year with 64 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Those numbers reflect a player who was consistently disruptive and nearly impossible to keep out of the backfield.

His tape from that senior season showed a refined technique alongside his athleticism. Umeh displayed consistent body control when attacking off the edge, the strength to win as a power rusher, and the hand usage to get past offensive linemen when speed alone was not enough. That combination of traits at his age is what pushed him up recruiting boards and made Duke's landing of him one of the more significant wins of the cycle.