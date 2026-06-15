Lofty Expectations for Duke Basketball Only Continue To Rise

The Duke Blue Devils are in as good a position to win a National Championship heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season as they have been since Jon Scheyer took over as head coach.

Throughout the offseason and NBA pre-draft process, the Blue Devils had one of the most successful offseasons of any program in the sport. All departures (Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, and Maliq Brown) were expected, and Scheyer and Co. rebuilt in a way that makes for a winning team in today's era of college basketball.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Jon Scheyer and His Staff Accomplished This Offseason

Duke will enter next season as the deepest team in the country, and it might not even be close. Scheyer has 10 or 11 guys who he could realistically put on the floor at any moment, with so many different skill sets to go along with it.

I think this will be the best defensive unit Scheyer has had since he took over, and that is saying a lot considering in each year of his tenure, the Blue Devils have rated inside the top 20 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom, and inside the top five in each of the past two seasons.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

It starts with John Blackwell, who Duke landed via the transfer portal from Wisconsin. Coming off a junior campaign with the Badgers where the 6'4" guard averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts, he is in a perfect position as the team's go-to guy offensively to be one of the top scorers in college basketball.

Complementing Blackwell is the best supporting cast the sport has to offer. From the guard play to the wings to the frontcourt, the Blue Devils have weapons everywhere, along with guys who can guard multiple positions on the floor.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke is returning four key rotation pieces in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Mix in two high-profile transfer additions in Blackwell and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont) and the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class, and the Blue Devils are as complete a team as it gets.

The Blue Devils will be in the conversation to enter the 2026-27 campaign as the No. 1 squad in the AP Poll and will be considered a heavyweight national title contender. 2027 NCAA Tournament projections view Duke as the team to beat.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

CBS Sports Bracketology Slots Duke as Top Overall Seed

CBS Sports' David Cobb and Jacob Fetner released their newest addition of their 2027 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, and the Blue Devils came in as the No. 1 overall seed. UConn, Florida, and Houston were the other projected 1-seeds.

"Duke narrowly edged Florida as the No. 1 overall seed in the latest simulation from the CBS Sports Bracketology model following the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline. With the nation's No. 1 freshman class entering and No. 3-ranked transfer John Blackwell on the way, the Blue Devils are in a prime position to challenge for a third consecutive No. 1 seed during the 2026-27 season," Cobb and Fetner said.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One thing to note is, based on these projections, Duke will face five of the projected top-eight seeds throughout its non-conference schedule.