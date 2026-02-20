Duke Making Strides With Several Top Recruits

Duke basketball fans will be occupied this weekend watching the Blue Devils take on the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., but both the Duke football and basketball programs are making strides in future recruiting classes with top prospects.

No. 3 Duke (24-2, 13-1 ACC) will tip off against the Wolverines at 6:30 pm ET on Saturday night.

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are continuing to prioritize the quarterback position in later recruiting classes in a presumed attempt to avoid a Darian Mensah-esque situation from occurring again.

After Mensah elected to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal at the last second, the Duke program was left in a spiral, trying to find a replacement with very little depth on the roster at quarterback besides Mensah. The Blue Devils recently received some major news regarding San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget, as the senior was officially granted a sixth year of eligibility for the 2026 campaign.

Eget is widely viewed as the team's expected starter at quarterback in 2026. The California native has thrown for 5,563 yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions on a 57.7% completion percentage in four years with the Spartans.

Now, the Blue Devils are heating up their efforts in latter recruiting classes, remaining in the mix for several top prospects. Landing talented developmental pieces at the QB spot will be crucial for Duke, as it will once again be looking for its next starter in 2027, given Eget has one season of eligibility remaining.

Duke's ceiling for the 2026 season has dropped fairly dramatically since the departure of Mensah, but landing talented pieces for the future will obviously pay dividends as Diaz and his staff look to turn the Blue Devils into a true competitor on a national scale.

2028 5-Star Prospect To Be in Attendance for Duke vs. Michigan

Earlier this week, it was reported that class of 2028 5-star recruit Colton Hiller will be in attendance for the heavyweight bout between the Blue Devils and Wolverines. Hiller is the No. 3 overall player, No. 2 small forward, and No. 1 player out of Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings.

The 6'6", 210-pound forward has already picked up offers from elite programs such as Alabama, BYU, Kansas State, Louisville, and Indiana.

Jon Scheyer and his staff have yet to send out any offers in the 2028 recruiting cycle.

