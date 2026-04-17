Manny Diaz's Early Successes With Duke Rewarded

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz has been absolutely fantastic through his first two seasons with the Blue Devils, with the highlight so far being an ACC Championship in 2025.

Diaz has been everything Duke University could have asked for, and now his early successes are being rewarded with a contract extension.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Football Signs Head Coach Manny Diaz to Contract Extension

Duke University has signed head coach Manny Diaz to a contract extension through the 2031 season. The exact terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

"Manny Diaz is exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University," Duke AD Nina King said in a statement. "His clear vision for Duke football, deep understanding of our student-athletes and strong alignment with campus and athletics leadership have positioned us for sustained success in the years ahead."

"We are incredibly proud to have him leading the Blue Devils, and with his passion, integrity and expertise, Duke football will continue to pursue excellence on and off the field well into the future."

Simply put, Diaz has been absolutely fantastic since the moment he took over in Durham. In 2024, Diaz's first with the program, he led the Blue Devils to a 9-4 overall season and a berth to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Ole Miss. That was the Duke's third season with nine or more victories since joining the ACC in 1953.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Diaz only built on that success. After bringing in quarterback Darian Mensah from Tulane, the Blue Devils posted a 9-5 overall record, culminating in the program's first ACC Championship since 1989 and its first outright title since 1962.

Duke earned a berth and victory in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl over Arizona State. Through his first two seasons with the program, Diaz has amassed an 18-9 overall record.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

2026 Will Be Tough To Build On

The upcoming 2026 campaign could be Diaz's toughest job yet, as the Blue Devils lost Mensah in shocking fashion just mere hours before the transfer portal entry window was set to close, sending the program into a spiral.

Duke also lost its top wide receiver, Cooper Barkate, to the portal as well after Mensah entered. Both transferred to Miami.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Diaz and Co. brought in San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget, along with a slew of other talented transfers, but the expectations aren't sky-high for Duke despite the program coming off a conference championship crown.