Manny Diaz's Early Successes With Duke Rewarded
In this story:
Duke football head coach Manny Diaz has been absolutely fantastic through his first two seasons with the Blue Devils, with the highlight so far being an ACC Championship in 2025.
Diaz has been everything Duke University could have asked for, and now his early successes are being rewarded with a contract extension.
Duke Football Signs Head Coach Manny Diaz to Contract Extension
Duke University has signed head coach Manny Diaz to a contract extension through the 2031 season. The exact terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.
"Manny Diaz is exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University," Duke AD Nina King said in a statement. "His clear vision for Duke football, deep understanding of our student-athletes and strong alignment with campus and athletics leadership have positioned us for sustained success in the years ahead."
"We are incredibly proud to have him leading the Blue Devils, and with his passion, integrity and expertise, Duke football will continue to pursue excellence on and off the field well into the future."
Simply put, Diaz has been absolutely fantastic since the moment he took over in Durham. In 2024, Diaz's first with the program, he led the Blue Devils to a 9-4 overall season and a berth to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Ole Miss. That was the Duke's third season with nine or more victories since joining the ACC in 1953.
In 2025, Diaz only built on that success. After bringing in quarterback Darian Mensah from Tulane, the Blue Devils posted a 9-5 overall record, culminating in the program's first ACC Championship since 1989 and its first outright title since 1962.
Duke earned a berth and victory in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl over Arizona State. Through his first two seasons with the program, Diaz has amassed an 18-9 overall record.
2026 Will Be Tough To Build On
The upcoming 2026 campaign could be Diaz's toughest job yet, as the Blue Devils lost Mensah in shocking fashion just mere hours before the transfer portal entry window was set to close, sending the program into a spiral.
Duke also lost its top wide receiver, Cooper Barkate, to the portal as well after Mensah entered. Both transferred to Miami.
Diaz and Co. brought in San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget, along with a slew of other talented transfers, but the expectations aren't sky-high for Duke despite the program coming off a conference championship crown.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.