Manny Diaz 'Excited' for Duke's WR Group Despite Concerns
In this story:
One of the biggest question marks for the Duke Blue Devils heading into the 2026 season is the wide receiver corps.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff lost their top three pass-catchers from a season ago: Cooper Barkate transferred to Miami, Que'Sean Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, and Sahmir Hagans exhausted his collegiate eligibility.
The Blue Devils made a few intriguing additions to the wide receiver room, and a few young guys on the depth chart are in a position to step up into much bigger roles in 2026. Nonetheless, the room as a whole remains almost entirely unproven.
Manny Diaz Feels Confident in Duke's Wide Receiver Room
Regardless of the questions, there is certainly some talent at the position. Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas are poised to take over as the top two wideouts in 2026, but the third starting spot still feels very up in the air. One of Jaivon Solomon, Jamien Little, Jayden Moore, and Kavon Simmons will likely earn the spot.
Despite the questions around the position, Diaz feels confident in the guys he has.
"We're excited about the group," Diaz said. "We won't put a depth chart out until Monday because, really, other than quarterback, we felt like most competitions are still taking place this week."
"The transfers, the older guys, the Jared Richardson's and the Javen Nicholas's, they've acclimated well to what we're doing...And then we do have the young guys who we're excited about. Jayden Moore, who was a special-teams ace for a us a year ago, and then Jaivon Solomon, Kavon Simmons, and Jamien Little, who are all extraordinarily talented. So, we have guys that we feel that can do it," Diaz later added.
When the Blue Devils eventually release that depth chart on Monday, how the wide receiver room shakes out will be one of the most interesting storylines to follow.
Outlook for the Wide Receiver Corps in 2026
Barkate was arguably the top receiver in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2025, becoming the first Duke 1,000-yard receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014. Richardson, the presumed No. 1 wide receiver in Durham this season, will have some big shoes to fill.
Nonetheless, there is talent at the position, but it's difficult to ignore how unproven the unit is as a whole. Duke had one of the best passing attacks in the ACC last season, and a group of newcomers will now come in with the hope of maintaining that status a year later.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine