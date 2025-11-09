Duke’s Blowout Win Fueled by Boozer Twins’ Performance
The Duke Blue Devils Basketball team was at home for the first time this season on Saturday, facing off against Western Carolina. Duke was coming off a good showing in their first game of the season. And in this one, they were even better.
The Blue Devils played well, and it was a much-improved showing than what they had on opening night. That is what you want to see from a young team like this Duke team.
For two freshmen twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, it was the first time they had seen what it is like playing in front of the famous Cameron Crazy crowd. They were ready for it, and they delivered for the home crowd on Saturday afternoon.
These two are going to be key players for the Blue Devils this season. They know what they want to do, and that is bring a National Championship to Duke.
Duke First Home Game Goes Great
"On Saturday, the twin brothers -- considered among the nation's top incoming freshmen to the college ranks -- had a strong start in their first official game at Cameron Indoor Stadium as the sixth-ranked Blue Devils beat Western Carolina 95-54," said the Associated Press.
"I just love the fact they both are incredibly impactful, but they're also on their own journey of becoming really good players and really helping us," coach Jon Scheyer said of the sons of former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer."
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Cameron had 25 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and a block in 23 minutes of work. Cayden, a 6-4 guard, had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in 26 minutes as the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite rolled past a team picked to finish seventh in the Southern Conference.
"For sure, a little different," said Duke freshman Cameron Boozer. "I'd say 'Countdown' was definitely special, though. The first time playing in Cameron with fans there, the environment, the intros and everything. It was super cool. 'Countdown' really felt like the first one at Cameron."
"Obviously it's more important since it's the regular season," said Duke freshman Cayden Boozer, "But those exhibition games really help. Playing against really good players in college ... really good teams. I feel like all those games prepared us for today, and Texas that we had on Tuesday."
