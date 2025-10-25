One More Tune Up For Duke Men's Basketball
The Duke Blue Devils Men's Basketball team has been hard at work all offseason long, getting ready for the upcoming season. They have a great team coming this season, and they have a lot of expectations for themselves, and many others do around the college basketball world.
Duke will be one of the favorites to get back to the Final Four once again, but this time, the Blue Devils want to finish off the job and be the last team standing.
This group will have a good group that is mixed with veteran players and talented freshmen. It is going to be interesting to see what the chemistry looks like early in the season and how they will continue to grow it and build as the season goes on.
That is something that this team wants to do, and the sooner it happens, the more dangerous this team becomes. It is going to be fun watching this group being coached by head coach Jon Scheyer.
Duke Final Game Before the Regular Season
Before the season officially starts, the Blue Devils will travel to Tennessee to face the Volunteers in their final exhibition game.
"The Blue Devils opened their exhibition slate earlier this week with a comfortable win over in Cameron Indoor Stadium, a game that offered Jon Scheyer's staff a first look at their deep and versatile roster," said Adam Rowe.
"This weekend's matchup should be a far different kind of challenge. Tennessee returns much of its veteran core and is expected to open the regular season ranked inside the top 20 nationally."
"For Duke, this will be a valuable opportunity to gauge its progress defensively and physically. The Volunteers have been one of the country's most rugged and experienced teams under , routinely ranking among the nation's leaders in defensive efficiency and rebounding. It's an ideal test for a Blue Devil squad that has emphasized toughness and cohesion throughout the preseason, especially after adding assistant coach Tyler Thornton to bolster their defensive mindset."
The Blue Devils have not faced Tennessee in an exhibition setting during the Scheyer era, though the programs met in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, a game the Volunteers won in Orlando. That memory is sure to linger for Scheyer, adding a little extra motivation to what's officially a tune-up but should feel much more like a regular-season battle.
For Scheyer, it's the final chance to evaluate his team under live conditions before the real games begin. And against a program as tough and disciplined as Tennessee, Duke will get a clear picture of where it stands and how close it is to being ready for another run at the top of the ACC.
