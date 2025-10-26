Class of 2026 No. 4 Prospect Names Duke To Top 3
While head coach Jon Scheyer got off to a slow start with his Class of 2026, Duke is beginning to pick up the pace. After landing Bryson Howard less than a week ago, the team now learned that they're among the Top 3 schools for Cameron Williams.
Williams is the No. 1 power forward in the Class of '26. Only three players are ranked above him as he's the No. 4 overall recruit. To no surprise, he's the No. 1 player in Arizona. Standing 6'11'', 200 pounds, Scheyer is closer than ever to landing his second five-star.
The Quest For Cameron Williams
The Phoenix, AZ, native settled on Arizona, Texas, and Duke as his Top 3. Scheyer is going to have his work cut out for him to beat Arizona, but Duke's recruiting speaks for itself. Women's head coach Kara Lawson snagged a pair of five-stars in the same week, something Scheyer is looking to do himself.
After landing Howard, the No. 14 recruit in the Class of '26, all eyes are on Williams. His official visit with Duke was on October 3, just two weeks prior to his visit with the Wildcats. Texas remains in his Top 3, though it seems like this one is coming down to Arizona and Duke.
The key advantage the Wildcats have over the Blue Devils is location. Sometimes, a recruit prefers to be closer to home and there's nothing anyone can do about it.
That happened recently with Ohio State, which picked up Anthony Thompson. Even though the Buckeyes were 17-15 last season, Thompson knew that the location trumped anything else.
That's not to say Williams' deciding factor is going to be the location, but it's always something to think about. At the end of the day, only Williams knows where he's going to go, if he's even decided yet.
Duke Awaits Williams' Decision
While he announced his Top 3, Williams did not set a commitment date. The battle between the Blue Devils, Longhorns, and Wildcats will wage on for as long as he chooses. There's no doubt that Scheyer and company will remain in constant contact as Williams and Howard would be an unreal dynamic duo for years to come.
Duke's 2025-26 roster is filled with talent, but plenty of names are going to be moving on after this season. Now, more than ever, Scheyer knows that his Class of 2026 must be one of his most stacked to date.
