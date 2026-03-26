Duke Must Execute These Three Keys to Reach Elite Eight

After nearly being upset by 16-seed Siena and following that up with a dominant second-half performance against TCU, Duke is back in the Sweet Sixteen.

Cameron Boozer has had his share of offensive struggles through the first two rounds, at least from the field. Against Siena, Boozer led the team with 22 points, but converted just 4-of-11 from the field, making up the difference with an impressive 13-of-14 performance from the free-throw line.

TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) defends Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against TCU, he managed just two points in the first half before coming alive after the break. When Boozer has been less than his best offensively, it has been his teammates who have stepped up and kept Duke afloat.

Against Siena, Cayden Boozer and Isaiah Evans were the only other Blue Devils to reach double figures. Cayden delivered a career-high 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, while Evans added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) defends Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against TCU, it was a full team effort, with Cameron Boozer, Evans, Maliq Brown, and Dame Sarr all scoring in double figures. Nikolas Khamenia provided a spark off the bench with six points, and Patrick Ngongba returned from injury and showed flashes of his ability with four points, though he was hampered by four turnovers and four fouls in limited minutes.

Standing in their way is fifth-seed St. John's, which is coming off a statement win over fourth-seed Kansas. The Johnnies are led by Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and have been one of the best defensive teams in the country all season. For the Blue Devils to advance, they will need to do three things well.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three-Point Shooting

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke does not have a pure three-point shooter on the roster right now. Caleb Foster has been sidelined with an injury, and his status heading into Friday's game remains uncertain. Even if he were able to play, he would not be at full strength and would need time to shake off the rust.

Isaiah Evans has been Duke's primary outside threat, but he has struggled to find his range in the tournament, connecting on just 4-of-16 attempts from three so far. Evans needs to be more efficient from the outside, and others will need to contribute as well.

TCU Horned Frogs forward Micah Robinson (5) drives around Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Duke can get the three-point ball going, it will open up driving lanes for the guards and create more room in the paint for the big men to operate. Against a defense as disciplined as St. John's, spacing will be critical.

Limiting Ejiofor

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) talks in a press conference after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ejiofor was named Big East Player of the Year for a reason. He is averaging team highs across multiple categories this season, including 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. While he rarely attempts threes, he has shown the ability to knock one down when left wide open, making him nearly impossible to leave unguarded on the perimeter.

Ejiofor is going to get his numbers. Duke's goal should not be to shut him down entirely, but to make him work as hard as possible for everything he gets. Whether through double teams or positioning in passing lanes, the Blue Devils need to send a clear message: if St. John's beats us, someone other than Ejiofor will have to do it.

Force Outside Shooting

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) reacts after defeating the Northern Iowa Panthers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

St. John's is not a strong three-point shooting team. Their leading three-point shooter, Oziyah Sellers, averages just 35% from beyond the arc on four attempts per game. Through their first two tournament games, the Johnnies have shot just 32.8% from three against perimeter defenses that were far from elite.

The bulk of St. John's offensive damage comes from inside the arc, which means Duke's primary defensive objective must be to protect the paint and funnel the Johnnies toward the perimeter. If the Blue Devils can consistently force St. John's into long-range attempts, they will significantly limit one of the most physical offenses Duke has faced all season.