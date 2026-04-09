Duke Must Look Into This New Transfer Portal Big
In this story:
With the NCAA Transfer Portal in full swing, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff must do their homework with the top portal prospects.
The Blue Devils have reportedly been in contact with some of the biggest names on the portal market, though not much has materialized at this point in time.
Scheyer and Co. still have a lot to figure out regarding the players they will be getting back from the 2025-26 Duke squad, as that will obviously play a major role in how the Blue Devils recruit in the portal. Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr all have intriguing decisions to make about returning to Duke, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or hitting the transfer portal.
Duke has already lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the portal.
Odds are, the Blue Devils will need to prioritize the center position throughout the portal cycle. Maliq Brown is out of collegiate eligibility, and Ngongba is a projected first-round pick in this summer's draft. Aside from those two, Duke has no true centers on the roster.
Duke Must Go After Arizona State Transfer Massamba Diop
Arizona State freshman center Massamba Diop has entered the transfer portal after one year with the Sun Devils. The Senegal native came to college basketball after playing overseas.
Diop entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag.
Diop, at 7'1" and 230 pounds, is one of the most explosive big men in college basketball and impacts the game in so many different ways. The 21-year-old averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks a game on 56.9% shooting from the field this past season.
What's scary about Diop is that he still has so much room to grow on both sides of the ball. Despite being a monster rim protector and a crafty offensive piece with a slight ability to handle the basketball, there's a way to go.
Diop Fits Perfectly With Duke
Diop would thrive perfectly in the pick-and-roll offensively and is the long and athletic defensive anchor that Duke will need if Ngongba ultimately elects to head to the NBA. As already such a polished athlete, Diop would have a chance to become one of the most dominant and productive big men in the country with the Blue Devils.
There's still a ton to be decided within the Duke program, but Diop potentially has more untapped potential than any player in this year's portal cycle. The big man is currently the No. 3 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.