Duke Must Look Into This New Transfer Portal Big

With the NCAA Transfer Portal in full swing, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff must do their homework with the top portal prospects.

The Blue Devils have reportedly been in contact with some of the biggest names on the portal market, though not much has materialized at this point in time.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scheyer and Co. still have a lot to figure out regarding the players they will be getting back from the 2025-26 Duke squad, as that will obviously play a major role in how the Blue Devils recruit in the portal. Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr all have intriguing decisions to make about returning to Duke, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or hitting the transfer portal.

Duke has already lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the portal.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) defends Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Odds are, the Blue Devils will need to prioritize the center position throughout the portal cycle. Maliq Brown is out of collegiate eligibility, and Ngongba is a projected first-round pick in this summer's draft. Aside from those two, Duke has no true centers on the roster.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Must Go After Arizona State Transfer Massamba Diop

Arizona State freshman center Massamba Diop has entered the transfer portal after one year with the Sun Devils. The Senegal native came to college basketball after playing overseas.

Diop entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag.

Arizona State big man Massamba Diop has entered the transfer portal, @KayserHoops reports.



Diop immediately becomes one of the top available prospects after averaging 13.6PPG, 5.8RPG, 1.1APG and 2.1BPG during his freshman season.



(🎥@PDTScouting) https://t.co/XmSOOEmeKK pic.twitter.com/KmJraqLoXw — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 8, 2026

Diop, at 7'1" and 230 pounds, is one of the most explosive big men in college basketball and impacts the game in so many different ways. The 21-year-old averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks a game on 56.9% shooting from the field this past season.

What's scary about Diop is that he still has so much room to grow on both sides of the ball. Despite being a monster rim protector and a crafty offensive piece with a slight ability to handle the basketball, there's a way to go.

Arizona State's Massamba Diop has been a huge stock riser after leaving Gran Canaria in Spain to pursue college this season.



The 7-1 freshman big from Senegal is averaging 13.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.1 APG, 2.2 BPG on 57/40/72 splits



Extremely fluid, lengthy and versatile on both… pic.twitter.com/Tn61QuUUPp — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) March 5, 2026

Diop Fits Perfectly With Duke

Diop would thrive perfectly in the pick-and-roll offensively and is the long and athletic defensive anchor that Duke will need if Ngongba ultimately elects to head to the NBA. As already such a polished athlete, Diop would have a chance to become one of the most dominant and productive big men in the country with the Blue Devils.