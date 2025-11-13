How Manny Diaz Views Opposing QB Situation Ahead of Game
Saturday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers is the most tantalizing and polarizing matchup in the ACC this weekend.
Virginia is coming off a disappointing loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 11, which opened the door for multiple ACC teams, including Duke, to compete for a spot in the conference championship game. The result also jeopardized the Cavaliers' penciled-in spot in the title game.
With another loss this weekend, Virginia could suddenly find itself virtually eliminated from contention for an appearance in the ACC title game in December.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are in the same boat, but their quarterback situation is much more solidified, as Virginia's quarterback Chandler Morris is uncertain for Saturday after suffering a head injury last week.
While speaking with the media on Wednesday, head coach Manny Diaz spoke about the situation heading into this matchup.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "You prep like [Chandler] Morris is going to be there," Diaz said. "The word is, [Morris] is practicing today (Wednesday). His toughness is unquestioned. You try to study both guys, but you assume you're always going to [face] a team at their best. Certainly, we feel like we've played a bunch of outstanding quarterbacks this year, and you can throw him right in that same pile of great quarterbacks with great instincts, toughness, and just a baller instinct."
Because Morris' status against Duke is up in the air, backup quarterback Daniel Kaelin could make his first career start in Week 12. The freshman quarterback took over in Morris's absence last week, completing 18-of-28 pass attempts for 145 yards while rushing for 49 yards on six carries. Diaz went into depth about what he sees from both quarterbacks.
- "Both guys are capable of executing the offense at a high level," Diaz said. "With Morris, you just have so much experience and reps. I would say an offense takes on the personality of the quarterback. Can't be tough on offense, unless you're tough at quarterback."
- "As I mentioned, his toughness jumps off the tape. His ability to extend plays with his feet - it's a big-time problem for the defense, and that's why he's been such a part of their success that they've had this year."
- "They're quite a challenge for us this weekend," Diaz continued. "We've played quite a run of really top quarterbacks this year, which is one of the great things about our conference."
