NBA Landing Spot for Duke's Cameron Boozer Becoming More Clear

As the NBA pre-draft process continues closer to the NBA Draft, it becomes clearer which top prospects will end up with which franchises.

With just about a week to go until the 2026 NBA Draft, it seems like the "real draft" will start at pick No. 5, with one through four nearly set in stone. Obviously, anything can change, but the top four selections are becoming more clear-cut as time goes on.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Will Be Selected in the Top Four

Early in the pre-draft process, there was growing speculation that a prospect such as Caleb Wilson could jump Cameron Boozer, as questions continued to mount about Boozer's true ceiling at the NBA level. However, as time has gone on, these conversations have lulled quite a bit.

A lot of that probably has to do with how the NBA Draft Lottery unfolded, in which the Memphis Grizzlies were awarded the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. This seems like a perfect fit for the former Blue Devil and 2026 National Player of the Year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

We have talked here at great length about how the questions about Boozer's ceiling are fair to a certain point, but it's ridiculous to think the 6'9" forward isn't worthy of a top-three selection in this summer's draft.

Sure, he may not be a top-five pure athlete in this draft class, but after that, there are practically no concerns with his game. Boozer moves with efficiency, has a very high basketball IQ, and was the best passer, rebounder, and scorer on a Duke team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Above all, Boozer has been a proven winner at every level he has played at since the time he was about 14 years old. The consistency and dominance at every level are unmatched, and he carried that into one of the most productive college seasons in recent memory with Duke.

Regardless of any early debate, Boozer's NBA landing spot looks to be all but set in stone at this point.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) waits for the ball to be thrown into play as UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Will Likely Be Joining the Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN's Jeremy Woo released his latest 2026 mock draft, and in unsurprising fashion, Boozer was once again mocked to Memphis at No. 3 overall. Woo noted the notion around the league is that the Grizzlies would be ecstatic to land the Blue Devil phenom with the third selection.

"Since the draft lottery on May 10, the assumption around the NBA has been that Memphis would be thrilled to select Boozer," Woo said. "He is viewed as an excellent match for what the Grizzlies value and holds a strong case as the best player available here. Boozer and Caleb Wilson are both considered candidates, but Boozer's winning résumé and exceptional analytic profile is expected to appeal to Memphis in particular."

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dunks in the second half against the Texas Longhorns during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was reported on Monday that AJ Dybantsa will hold meetings with both the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz, the teams with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively. However, it was reported that Darryn Peterson will only hold a meeting with Washington.

Dybantsa and Peterson are the consensus top two prospects in the draft. With Peterson's continued issues throughout his time at Kansas and the drama now unfolding here, maybe there is potential for Boozer to move up.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Although, this same time last year, Rutgers product Ace Bailey refused to work out for the Jazz, which held the fifth overall pick, and Utah took him anyway. Odds are, Boozer will be the newest member of the Memphis Grizzlies.