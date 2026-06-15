Underrated Factor That Should Keep Duke's Boozer in Top Pick Debate

Former Duke basketball phenom Cameron Boozer feels like a near lock at this point to be selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

As we have gone over through the pre-draft process, despite putting together one of the most productive collegiate basketball seasons in recent memory, Boozer has failed to get a ton of buzz in the No. 1 overall pick discussion.

With the Blue Devils, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. He was the best scorer, passer, and rebounder for a team that went 35-3 overall, won the ACC regular-season and tournament championships, and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Questions Around Cameron Boozer Ahead of NBA Draft

The questions surrounding Boozer throughout the NBA pre-draft process have remained the same: What is his true ceiling in the NBA, and are there other top prospects with significantly higher ceilings than him?

The short answer to that question is yes. Guys such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson likely have higher NBA ceilings than Boozer. Will Boozer be the No. 1 scoring option on an NBA Championship-caliber team? Probably not. Still, Boozer is the surest draft prospect of the last several years.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

His play speaks for itself. The 6'9" forward is as consistent as they come, and despite being the top priority for every defensive game plan all season long at Duke, Boozer was quite literally unstoppable. He went for 22 double-doubles and didn't have a single game last season where he finished in single digits in the scoring column.

He moves with efficiency, makes the right play, can score in different ways, and has an endless motor. His raw skill level is off the charts, and it's been that way from long before his time as a Blue Devil. It's really difficult to envision Boozer not being a highly successful NBA player.

However, besides his physical play, what also stands out in a big way is the mental side for Boozer, and how intelligent of a basketball player he is.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer's Basketball Intelligence a Major Factor

En route to winning the ACC and National Player of the Year awards, Boozer always made the right play as a scorer, passer, or defender. He had active hands defensively, leading to his near a steal and a half per-game-average. Additionally, when he caught it on the low block, his eyes were always up for a cutter if a double came.

CBS Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein believes the mental aspect of the game is what sets Boozer apart.

"In today's NBA, when we look at the guys who are the actual stars...The vast majority of them overlap. Skill, feel for the game. Boozer checks those boxes," Finkelstein said.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball as UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) and Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defend in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"When someone asked Cameron Boozer at the [NBA] Combine what his best asset was, he said very quickly, 'My mind.' I thought he was spot on with that, and that's why I'm going with him at three, and as I said, if I'm Washington, I'm bringing him in and I'm talking to him."

Boozer probably won't be taken with the top overall pick in this summer's draft, but he brings a wealth of feel, skill, and work ethic to whichever NBA franchise lands the former Blue Devil. He is as safe as a prospect can get, and the questions around his ceiling can't ignore the sheer consistency he has delivered.