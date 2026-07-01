How New 5-for-5 Eligibility Model Heavily Affects Duke Basketball

The redshirt has essentially been taken out of college sports.

Recently, the NCAA approved a new age-based eligibility model, dubbed the "5-for-5" rule, intended to simplify college sports eligibility in several different ways.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Is the 5-for-5 Rule?

The idea for the new age-based model was introduced in April and was approved by the Division I Cabinet last week. Now, all Division I athletes have five years to complete five seasons of eligibility, effectively eliminating redshirts in most cases. Redshirts will only be granted for special circumstances such as religious mission, maternity leave, and military service.

The five-year clock for athletes will begin either upon college enrollment or on the athlete's 19th birthday, whichever comes first. Athletes get five years, simple as that. There will no longer be a certain number of games an athlete can play in a season and still redshirt.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, this has profound effects on the future of college athletics and makes coaches' lives infinitely easier from a roster-building standpoint. Managing offseasons has been a nightmare for coaches in the NIL era, and it played a big role in Dusty May's leaving Michigan for the NBA. This new eligibility model will make it much simpler.

However, the new age-based model could also have a profound effect on the Duke basketball program specifically. Here's why.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Can Now Potentially Return Caleb Foster and John Blackwell in 2027-28

The Blue Devils will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with arguably the deepest backcourt in the country, headlined by Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Cayden Boozer, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.

Foster and Blackwell are both rising seniors, neither of whom redshirted. I project the duo will be the starting backcourt for the Blue Devils when the regular season rolls around, and they each just earned another year of eligibility, if they want it.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the new age-based model, Foster and Blackwell would have been out of collegiate eligibility following the 2026-27 campaign. Add in the fact that both Boozer and Rippey could be gone from the program following the year, and Duke could've lost its entire backcourt.

With this new model, Duke not only has a chance to bring back two experienced guards who will both be major pieces to the 2026-27 squad, but a duo of Foster and Blackwell that could be one of the most productive guard tandems in the country for two seasons.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwell has a legitimate chance to lead the nation in scoring next season. The 6'4" guard is coming off a junior year at Wisconsin in which he averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.

Foster won't fill up the box score often, but he's the Type A floor general a championship team wants on its roster. He defends the perimeter at an elite level, rarely makes mistakes, and impacts winning in practically every single way.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) dribbles against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a good chance Blackwell is a legitimate NBA prospect following the 2026-27 season, but Foster has seldom been on draft boards throughout his collegiate career. With the new age-based eligibility model, there's a real chance Duke could get two years of an experienced, talented backcourt with Blackwell and Foster.