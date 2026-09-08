Buccaneers vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals are two teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season and return to the NFL Playoffs.

Joe Burrow is healthy and back in the Bengals lineup, and Baker Mayfield is fresh and ready for a statement campaign.

The two teams will clash in an interconference duel in Week 1. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the game.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers +3.5 (-105)

Bengals -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +168

Bengals -200

Total

OVER 50.5 (-112)

UNDER 50.5 (-108)

Buccaneers vs. Bengals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Buccaneers record: 0-0

Bengals record: 0-0

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Betting Trends

The Buccaneers are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games against the Bengals

The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The Buccaneers finished the 2025 season going 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Bengals finished the 2025 season going 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is poised to have a great season, sitting near the top of the odds list to win his first career NFL MVP. The question surrounding Burrow is his health. He has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, including last season, when he appeared in just eight games. In his starts, he completed 66.8% of passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Buccaneers:

Much like people are too focused on the Saints' second half of the 2025 season, people are too quick to forget the Buccaneers' first half of last season. They were the clear best team in the NFC South and were up there as one of the better teams in the NFC. Unfortunately, injuries, close losses, and a banged-up Baker Mayfield caught up to them, but I'm back in on the Bucs heading into this season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have a history of starting slow in the Zac Taylor era, and I'm not fully convinced they have addressed their issues on defense. I think the spread should be inside a field goal, so with the Buccaneers getting 3.5 points, I'm going to back Tampa Bay.

Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 (-105) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!