Duke Football Star Nate Sheppard Sends Early-Season Message

Duke football running back Nate Sheppard had quite the 2026 regular-season debut.

It was no secret that the Blue Devils were probably going to rely on the run in their opener against Tulane, but it probably would've been hard to predict that practically all offensive momentum they would generate would come from the stud sophomore.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Turns Heads in Duke Football Season Opener

It took no time at all for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff to feed Sheppard the ball, and he was efficient on a high-volume workload. The back finished Duke's 17-3 win over the Green Wave with 35 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns, along with three receptions for 19 yards.

To put into perspective just how much Sheppard contributed to any offensive success the Blue Devils had, he accounted for 246 yards of total offense. The rest of Duke's offense as a whole combined for 135 yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of that has to do with a lackluster debut from quarterback Walker Eget, but Duke did not shy away from getting Sheppard the ball on a very regular basis. He has hit the ground running and could truly become one of the best running backs in college football this season.

Coming out of high school, Sheppard was a 3-star recruit. He began his freshman season low on the depth chart with Duke, but it only took until about midseason for him to completely take over the backfield. Sheppard wrapped up the 2025 campaign with over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and was one of the best running backs in the entire ACC.

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs off the field after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard was a key part of the Blue Devils' three-headed monster on offense, along with quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. As fans know, Mensah and Barkate left the Duke program at the last second to enter the portal. Both committed to Miami.

It was a big hit for the Duke program, but Sheppard stayed in town. After his stellar first game of the 2026 season, he sent an early message about being overlooked.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It’s part of my identity, at this point. ... Obviously they judge us off of who left our program, not who’s here," Sheppard said.

Duke Needs To Keep Sheppard in Town After 2026 Campaign

If Week 1 was any indication, Sheppard is in for a huge sophomore season in college football. However, what Diaz and Co. can't let happen is for Sheppard to walk out the door at the end of the year.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore has already proven his loyalty to the Duke program. It wouldn't be shocking at all if he had some big-time offers to hit the portal after his freshman year, given the elite production he put together after taking over the backfield.

It might only be a couple of weeks into the season, but Diaz and Co.'s top priority this offseason will probably be to keep Sheppard in Durham after this year. He's clearly a hidden gem who provides a wealth of production for this offense, and Duke has to do whatever it needs to do to keep him around.