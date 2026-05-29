One ACC Road Game That Could Trip Duke Basketball Up
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The Duke Blue Devils now know all of their ACC opponents for the 2026-27 season and which programs they will face twice.
The ACC is playing an 18-game conference schedule for the second year in a row, with each team having a primary partner and a variable partner, which it will play both home and away. Each team's primary partner doesn't change, but its variable partner switches year to year.
Duke's primary partner is North Carolina, and its variable partner for the 2026-27 campaign is Virginia. Its variable partner last season was Louisville, which Duke beat both at Cameron Indoor Stadium and at the KFC Yum! Center.
The only ACC team Duke will not go up against next season is Virginia Tech.
Duke is looking to three-peat as ACC regular-season and Tournament champions, but there are several capable teams in the league, at least with how it currently looks on paper, that could dethrone it.
Aside from all of the obvious marquee games on the Blue Devils' ACC slate for next season, let's break down a more under-the-radar road contest that could trip them up if they're not careful.
Duke Facing Syracuse on the Road Could Be a Challenge
Over the last few seasons, Syracuse has been far from the success its storied name would suggest. In 2025-26, the Orange went 15-17 overall and 6-12 in ACC action, leading to the firing of head coach Red Autry. Autry went 49-48 overall in three seasons as the head coach at Syracuse.
The last time Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament was in 2021 as an 11-seed with Jim Boeheim still at the helm. It hasn't been so smooth-sailing for the program over the last several seasons, but a new era could be forming with the Orange, and especially on the road, they could be a formidable opponent for the Blue Devils.
New Era Shaping for Syracuse Basketball Program
After letting go of Autry, Syracuse brought in former Siena head coach and Syracuse player Gerry McNamara, who went 37-30 in two seasons with the Saints.
Ironically, McNamara gave the Blue Devils a major scare in the NCAA Tournament as the 16-seed taking on the No. 1 overall seed. Siena was up 43-32 on Duke at the halftime break, and the Blue Devils were only able to escape with a 71-65 victory in the Round of 64.
From that Siena team, McNamara is bringing guard Gavin Doty with him to Syracuse. The 6'5" guard averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals a game on 45.8% shooting from the field. Doty went for 21 points against Duke in the NCAA Tournament.
McNamara also brought back guard Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, who was a bit disappointing as a rookie. However, it looks like Anthony has worked on his size and frame quite a bit this offseason as he looks to establish himself as one of the better guards in the ACC.
Sadiq White, who averaged 6.1 points in 15.1 minutes a game last season, is also back. Syracuse is bringing in Temple transfer Aiden Tobiason, a 6'5" guard who averaged 15.3 points on 48.0% shooting for the Owls.
This isn't to say Syracuse will be a top contender in the ACC, but it's a program with new life and culture. JMA Wireless Dome is a tough place to play, and the arena will be rocking if McNamara can bring any sort of momentum to the program and its fans.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine