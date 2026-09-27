One Key Question Still Surrounding Duke Football After Week 4

The Duke Blue Devils didn't take any steps back in Week 4 against William & Mary.

The Blue Devils defeated the Tribe 62-7 to improve to 4-0 for the second time under head coach Manny Diaz. Duke now heads into its bye week with many previous questions answered.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the second quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke fans have to have a ton of confidence in this team at this point in the regular season, though I'm not sure how much we really learned about the squad against an FCS opponent. Regardless, it was another home environment where Duke had to take care of business, and it did just that.

One question still surrounds this Blue Devils club, and it might never even get answered. Even if it doesn't, I'm not sure that's even a bad thing.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Is Duke's Top Wide Receiver?

The wide receiver position was Duke's biggest question mark heading into the regular season. We are now four games in, and it probably still is.

Duke's passing attack, granted against an FCS opponent, was high-powered in Week 4. Starting quarterback Walker Eget tossed two touchdowns before redshirt freshman Dan Mahan came in to throw three of his own.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jaivon Solomon (4) runs the ball down field against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five Duke receivers caught their first touchdowns in a Duke uniform against William & Mary: Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, Jared Richardson, Brody Keefe, and Kavon Simmons. The Blue Devils spread the ball well; they totaled eight rushing and receiving touchdowns, but no one scored more than one.

Duke still does not have a true top receiving threat, though the unit as a whole is looking more effective as the regular season moves along. Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton led the team in receiving for the third time in four games, compiling five receptions for 63 yards, but it still doesn't feel like one guy is the bona fide top threat.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Duke's Receiving Corps Operate As a Unit All Year?

The Blue Devils might not establish a true No. 1 wide receiver this season, and with the plethora of options they have, that's completely fine.

Burton has emerged more than others, but Duke still has plenty of guys who can get involved and make an impact at any time. As long as the unit is effective and any one guy can be that top target from game to game, Duke will be completely fine.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore's (8) celebrates his touchdown with Brody Keefe (18) Jake Taylor (15) during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, the Blue Devils will revolve around the run. It doesn't need one of the most potent passing attacks in the ACC, just one that is consistent. This question isn't posed as a "problem," but it is interesting to watch this unit unfold after having so many questions to start the year.