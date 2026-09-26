Blue Devil Nation Reacts to Lopsided Win Over William & Mary

The Duke football program is 4-0 for the second time under Manny Diaz and is firmly in the mix at the top of the ACC standings.

The Blue Devils handled business against FCS opponent William & Mary on Saturday, defeating the Tribe 62-7 at home. Diaz and Co. put up an offensive onslaught, and many young players earned memorable moments.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by running back Nate Sheppard's (20) against the William & Mary Tribe during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke now heads into the bye week before ACC action really gets underway. Next up, the Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Oct. 10. This matchup is a very winnable one for Duke, but one it needs to have.

There was a lot to like about the Blue Devils' big win over William & Mary. Several young Blue Devils secured the first touchdowns of their careers in Durham.

Jayden Moore TD pic.twitter.com/0HmJbdoOIw — Darian “Gabos” Mensah (@JonScheyuhh) September 26, 2026

Touchdowns Galore!

Against William & Mary, seven different Blue Devils notched their first touchdowns with Duke. Wide receivers Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, Jared Richardson, Kavon Simmons, and Brody Keefe all caught one; freshman running back CJ Givers found the end zone, and redshirt freshman quarterback Dan Mahan threw his first three collegiate scores.

DAN MAHAN GIVEN A CHANCE: pic.twitter.com/62YiDYuSDj — Crimroy (@crimroy12) September 26, 2026

Dan Mahan to Brody Keefe



Good lord that’s going to be a fun one for a few years (hopefully) — Noah #DDMF (@noarknoah) September 26, 2026

Duke starting QB Walker Eget was poised in his action, completing 16-of-22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns before his day was done. Mahan was clinical after he took over for the San Jose State transfer, completing 6-of-7 passes for 126 yards and three touchdown passes.

DAN MAHAN WITH THE BEAUTIFUL TOUCHDOWN THROW!!! — GTHC (@Jholt915) September 26, 2026

3 touchdowns



Dan Mahan



(Brody Keefe too my lord) https://t.co/eDjkcQFJDD — Crimroy (@crimroy12) September 26, 2026

If you're a Duke fan, you're probably very excited about the program's future at the quarterback position. As long as Eget stays healthy, it's hard to imagine Mahan seeing the field much more this year. However, in 2027, he will firmly be in the mix to lead the charge for Duke on the offensive side of the ball.

Put up 60 points and stayed healthy going into the bye week!



Duke starting the year 4-0, offense and defense looking great, heisman candidate in Nate Sheppard AND going to be nationally ranked come tomorrow.



Duke football is at an all time high! https://t.co/AL3qtapohy — Mike Duke (@MdotDames15) September 26, 2026

Blue Devils Remain Atop the ACC Standings

Duke football fandom is the most gratifying experience in my life — oop (@justanotherbatt) September 26, 2026

At the time this article was written, the only other 4-0 squads in the ACC are Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Miami will, in all likelihood, defeat Central Michigan to join that group by the end of the day.

@AP_Top25 @AP How do you watch this Duke football team week after week and think they don’t deserve to be ranked? — Dylan Tate (@DTate50) September 26, 2026

Duke's Nate Sheppard only rushed for 154 yards today. He's wearing down. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 19, 2026

Wake Forest's win over Louisville shakes up the league, and it really feels like the conference is completely wide open after Miami. The Blue Devils are right in the mix, and a 6-0 start is very much in the cards.

This Duke football team is not to be slept on y’all 😈🤫 — Cassidy Brown (@TheSasckMask) September 26, 2026

Duke should defeat its next two opponents: Georgia Tech (road) and North Carolina (home). The Blue Devils are riding momentum and using the preseason doubts as fuel.