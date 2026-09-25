3 Keys to Success for Duke Football Against William & Mary

Fresh off a 35-7 victory over Stanford in its ACC opener, the Duke Blue Devils will look to keep momentum rolling against William & Mary this weekend.

Duke is one of four teams in the ACC with a 3-0 record, and with a favorable upcoming schedule, it might not be long before we see it ranked in the AP Top 25.

However, the Blue Devils still have to take care of business at home in a game they should win fairly comfortably. Here are three keys to success for Duke against the Tribe.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feed the Running Backs

Ideally, the Blue Devils turn this into a no-contest fairly quickly, and it becomes an opportunity for superstar sophomore Nate Sheppard to get some rest before conference play heats up. For that to happen, Duke should run the ball early.

William & Mary currently ranks last in the Patriot League in rushing yards allowed per game (281.3) and in average yards per carry (7.0). The Tribe just surrendered an astounding 428 rushing yards to Fordham on 46 carries last weekend, and it has given up over 100 rushing yards in all four of its games this season.

Complementary back CJ Campbell could see the bulk of the workload this weekend, along with rookies Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers and Yale transfer Wilhelm Daal.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep Limiting Turnovers

Duke has only surrendered two turnovers so far this season, and taking care of the football will probably be an early emphasis for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff.

William & Mary currently leads its conference in forced fumbles (4) and is second in interceptions (6). The Blue Devils have done a good job of not beating themselves so far this season, and that will be key early on Saturday.

This should be a good opportunity for quarterback Walker Eget to show some deep-ball flashes he showed as a starter at San Jose State, but sticking to the offensive identity will still be important.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take Another Step Forward Defensively

The Blue Devils have looked better each week on the defensive side of the ball and have been particularly dominant in the second half. Duke has allowed a combined six points to its first three opponents in the second half of games so far this season.

William & Mary currently ranks second in the Patriot League in points per game (26.0) and fourth in total passing yards per game (211.3). This is another opportunity for the defense as a whole to take a step forward before league play ramps up.