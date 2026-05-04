Why Dame Sarr Poised for Breakout Sophomore Season

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 campaign with a bit of a different look than it is used to, meaning it will not be relying on elite rookies to lead the way.

In 2025-26, it was Cameron Boozer. The year before that, it was Cooper Flagg. The Blue Devils have had the last two National Players of the Year on their roster, and both have been rookies. On top of that, in seven of the last nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With four of its top six scorers from last season returning, a few high-profile additions via the transfer portal, and one of the top high school recruiting classes in the nation, Duke is poised for another deep NCAA Tournament run. This is probably the deepest and most championship-ready team head coach Jon Scheyer has had since he took over at the helm in Durham.

One of Duke's four returning key pieces is rising sophomore Dame Sarr, and the Italian is poised for a breakout campaign.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr Already Has the Tools

Dame Sarr was a late addition to Duke's 2025 recruiting class, but he immediately came in as one of the top Blue Devil newcomers. At 6'8", Sarr was regarded as an elite defender who could guard multiple positions, while also boasting a stellar outside shot. The Italian shot over 44% from three-point range during his time with FC Barcelona.

Sarr was a regular starter for Duke because he was arguably the team's most impactful defender, given his versatility, but the outside shooting never came into fruition.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On the year, Sarr averaged 6.4 points on 32.3% shooting from the field on 3.5 attempts. He showed flashes of being an elite 3-and-D wing for the Blue Devils, but couldn't put it together game-to-game.

Nonetheless, the tools are already there. Defensive instincts, an outside shot, high basketball IQ. Sarr has it all; he just needs to find the consistency from the perimeter.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sarr Will Thrive With Incoming Roster

Sarr will likely start at the three again, but he will play a pivotal 3-and-D role for the Blue Devils with the potential to be one of the best complementary wings in college basketball.

Offensively, Sarr won't be asked to do too much, but could have action run for him to get him perimeter looks, similar to how Scheyer operated with Isaiah Evans last season. Given his already-elite defensive capabilities, combined with the depth Duke boasts, the simplicity of Sarr's projected role could allow him to thrive.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Is he strictly a 3-and-D wing? No. But his three-point shot might be the best part of his game. This Duke roster is made up next season for Sarr to succeed.