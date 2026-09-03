One Position Duke Football Could Be Set at Long-Term

We have spent the summer going over the 2026 Duke football roster, which features plenty of question marks on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff, all things considered, did a pretty good job bringing in a talented group of transfers as well as some freshmen who could push for time on the field right away.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NCAA's new age-based eligibility model will shake up roster building in college football, given that no true freshman will have that four-game limit looming over them in hopes of keeping a redshirt.

Diaz and Co. currently have 19 commits in the 2027 recruiting class. Duke has the No. 44 overall class, per 247Sports. Here's one position the Blue Devils could be set at in the long term.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duke Set Up Nicely at Quarterback for Future

Throughout fall camp, the starting quarterback battle between San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan was one of the most prevalent topics around the Duke program, for obvious reasons. Ultimately, Eget won the starting job, which was the expected outcome.

Mahan showed a lot of promise, and the fact that the redshirt freshman was even able to truly challenge a sixth-year player says a lot about his game. However, Mahan's future in Durham could be very bright.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is Eget's last season in college football, whether he remains the starter for the entire regular season or not. The former Spartan was granted a waiver by the NCAA in February to play this season.

Eget threw for over 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in two seasons as the starter at San Jose State. Just based on his Division I starting experience alone, it probably would have been a shock to many if he hadn't been named the team's Week 1 starting quarterback.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Mahan Could Be Duke's Long-Term Answer

With the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, Mahan will have three years of eligibility following the 2026 campaign. Even if he once again does not see any game action, that's another year developing in a system he is familiar with. If Mahan wants to be in Durham following this season, he will certainly be in the mix to be the Blue Devils' Week 1 starting quarterback in 2027.

Who knows, maybe Eget gets off to some early struggles this season, and Mahan gets a shot to be the starter.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the football against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the first quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have inked some talented commits in the 2027 recruiting class, but quarterback might not be an issue with a potential long-term answer already in the building.