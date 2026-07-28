Duke Football High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Camp

The Duke football program has a lot to figure out over the next few weeks before it begins its regular season on September 5 against Tulane.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff brought in a slew of new additions via the transfer portal on both sides of the ball, and many will be asked to step in right away and fill key roles left behind by departures following the 2025 campaign.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke is looking to defend its ACC title, but a lot will have to go right if the Blue Devils are going to remain competitive atop the conference standings.

Let's go through a few high-profile NIL additions for Duke who need to prove themselves at camp.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget - Quarterback

This is the most obvious pick, as Eget will take over for former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, arguably the best QB in the ACC last season.

According to The NIL Standard, Eget has the highest NIL valuation on the team at $2,052,000. However, he is far from proven at the Power Conference level.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Eget has spent his entire career at San Jose State, serving as the starter for two seasons. As a starter, the California native has compiled 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Mensah's last-second transfer left the Blue Devils scrambling for a replacement, and the hope is Eget's big arm will translate to the ACC quickly.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Richardson - Wide Receiver

Quarterback wasn't the only position left decimated this offseason. The Blue Devils lost their top three receivers from 2025 in Cooper Barkate (transferred to Miami), Que'Sean Brown (transferred to Virginia Tech), and Sahmir Hagans (out of eligibility).

Richardson seems to be the most likely candidate to fill Duke's WR1 void. The 6'2" receiver broke out with Penn in 2025, totaling 80 receptions (first in Ivy League) for 1,033 receiving yards (second in Ivy League) and 12 touchdowns (first in Ivy League).

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Whittman Whaley (40) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson was a First Team FCS Football Central All-American in 2025 and will be a huge part of the Blue Devils' offense this season. His NIL valuation is third on the team at $877,800.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Smith-Young - Safety

The Blue Devils lost safeties Caleb Weaver and Terry Moore following the 2025 campaign. Weaver tied the team lead in tackles in 2025 with 90, and although Moore did not play last season, he was arguably the Blue Devils' best player in 2024. He is now with Ohio State.

Smith-Young comes over from North Texas and will be in the mix to start right away. With the Mean Green in 2025, he led the secondary in tackles with 73, along with three pass deflections. His NIL valuation is $491,624.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Terry Moore (11) lines up during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Owen Wafle - Defensive Tackle

Owen Wafle is a former 4-star recruit who has spent one year at both Michigan and Penn State, seeing the field hardly at all for either marquee program. He now has a chance to revamp his career with Duke.

Wafle will likely start on the defensive line right away, along with fellow former 4-star recruit Bryce Davis. The Hun School product's NIL valuation is $374,818.