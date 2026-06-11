Where Duke Stands Amongst Power Conference Schools

The Duke Blue Devils are in a strange position heading into next season, and their outlook for the 2026-27 campaign remains unclear.

Duke somehow found a way to win the ACC Championship last year despite a non-remarkable 7-5 record. The Blue Devils did not earn a spot in the College Football Playoff despite winning the conference crown, but in Manny Diaz’s second season as head coach, the Blue Devils were atop the ACC.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, Duke would experience significant changes this offseason following that memorable run to the ACC title. Notably, star quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal after the season and went to ACC rival Miami. Mensah, who transferred from Tulane before last season, threw for 3,973 yards with 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season.

With Mensah now out of the frame, it puts quite a damper on Duke’s ceiling as a team next season. Without their star quarterback under center, there is a lot of uncertainty about whether Duke can live up to the expectations now on them after taking the ACC crown last year.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Brings in New Quarterback

The Blue Devils responded by bringing in San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, but his numbers don’t even sniff what Mensah was able to accomplish last season. In his career, Eget has thrown for 5,563 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions over four seasons at San Jose State.

As such, their standing among the Power Conferences has slipped a bit in the public’s perception. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has the Blue Devils ranked 40th among the Power Four conferences next season, citing their major changes as a reason for the slip.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Rittenberg’s Thoughts

“Mensah's late departure to Miami along with top wide receiver Cooper Barkate (1,106 yards) disrupted Duke's excitement from a surprise ACC title run in 2025. Whether Eget or another quarterback can stabilize the offense is the big storyline going into this season, although the retention of star running back Nate Sheppard and the addition of Penn wideout Jared Richardson, an FCS All-America selection last fall, surely will help," Rittenberg said.

"The Blue Devils also lost No. 2 wideout Que'Sean Brown to Virginia Tech, but picked up a nice addition at tight end in Louisville's Nate Kurisky. Del Grande and the transfers on both lines and in the secondary will be important for 2026. Linemen headlined Duke's 2026 class, including SC Next 300 guard Sean Stover."