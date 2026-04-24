Portal Sets Up Elite Duke-UNC Guard Matchup Next Season

Both the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels have had fairly eventful offseasons, but that of the Blue Devils is going a bit smoother.

Duke has received return announcements from Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Sebastian Wilkins, and Patrick Ngongba, while also adding former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell via the portal. The Blue Devils haven't seen any shocking departures either.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the same can't be said for the Tar Heels. After letting go of head coach Hubert Davis, UNC brought in Michael Malone. As most new head coaching hires do, it led to a mass exodus of portal entries from the program. North Carolina has lost eight of its top ten scorers from a season ago, as Henri Veesaar has recently declared for the 2026 NBA Draft.

However, UNC has put in some solid work in the portal thus far, landing a few marquee additions to keep the team's expectations afloat heading into next season. Between Duke's and North Carolina's portal pickups, that paves the way for the best guard matchups in college basketball coming in the rivalry next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

John Blackwell vs. Terrence Brown Will Be Cinema

Brown committed to UNC via the portal from Utah, and like Blackwell, he is one of the best scorers in college basketball.

As a junior at Wisconsin, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three on 7.3 attempts. The 6'4" guard went for 20 or more in 15 games this past season and 30 or more in five.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Brown just wrapped up his junior year with the Utes after spending two seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson, and was one of the most productive guards in the Big 12. The Minneapolis native averaged 19.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 45.3% shooting from the floor on 15.4 shots a game.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both Can Score in Bunches

Both Blackwell and Brown will likely be the go-to guys on offense for their respective programs, which could lead to a stellar one-on-one matchup in an elite environment.

Brown is a much less consistent outside shooter, but his quickness and athleticism allow him to move in transition lightning quick with finesse around the basket. Additionally, both are solid defenders, which sets up a fantastic two-way contest

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes the ball up the court against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Duke has been in control of the rivalry with UNC as of late, but next year could provide must-see TV with Blackwell and Brown.