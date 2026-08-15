Predicting Duke Football's Top Receptions Leaders in 2026

The Duke football program has a lot of unknowns on the offensive side of the ball.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff were hit with several highly impactful departures on both sides of the ball, but the offense feels much more in question heading into the year.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback battle is underway between San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, but the Blue Devils' receiving room is completely new.

The Blue Devils had a talented receiving corps and passing game last season, but that has essentially been completely overhauled. Now in 2026, Diaz and Co. will need to figure out which guys are going to replace that production.

Let's predict Duke's three leaders in receptions this season.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Richardson

Jared Richardson has a chance to truly establish himself as a Power Conference-level receiver after an outstanding four-year career at Penn, where the 6'2" receiver totaled 193 receptions for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

In 2025, Richardson led the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033). He notched 67 or more catches in two seasons as a Quaker and was a 2025 First Team FCS Football Central All-American.

Richardson has the tools to be Duke's lead weapon at receiver.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Hasley

Jeremiah Hasley might be the best tight end in the ACC. He finished the 2025 campaign with 40 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns, ranking second on the Blue Devils in receptions and receiving yards and second in touchdowns.

The Pennsylvania native is four touchdowns away from breaking Duke's tight end touchdown record and should see the volume to make breaking that record a real possibility in 2026.

Hasley is one of a few proven offensive weapons for Duke who is back in 2026 and should be a focal point.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaivon Solomon/Jamien Little/Jayden Moore

Duke's WR3 feels like a complete toss-up right now. Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas will probably be the Blue Devils' WR2, but as maybe a more serious deep threat, I'm not sure if he'll see the volume to be one of Duke's top three pass-catchers.

Young returners Jayden Moore, Jaivon Solomon, and Jamien Little are all in contention for the Blue Devils' third wide receiver spot, but it feels like any of that trio could ultimately seal the role. Moore is the only one of the three to have tallied a catch last season, but all are talented.